Lenovo presented its novelties at the opening of CES 2023 in Las Vegas, and among these there is also the first smartphone of the ThinkPad line. In the ThinkPad 30th anniversary year, Motorola announced ThinkPhone by Motorola, a smartphone for professionals designed to offer businesses a no-frills device that is part of the ThinkPad ecosystem. This device will come with a set of “Think 2 Think” productivity experiences that will allow business end users to enjoy a device integration between ThinkPhone and ThinkPad. To ensure your device runs at peak performance for years to come, it features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, a larger 6.6″ FHD+ display, and 68W TurboPower universal charging capable of charge both phone and PC.Pricing and availability have not yet been announced.