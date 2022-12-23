Lenovo and G2 Esports they have renewed one’s agreement of collaboration: the German company can count on an ever-increasing number of teams, which currently include League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, Valorant Female, Rainbow Six: Siege, Rocket League, Apex Legends and SimRacing.

At the same time, the partnerships between the Chinese company and G2 Hel“the new League of Legends women’s team from G2 Esports. All teams will compete on PC and desktop Lenovo Legion.”

In order to celebrate the enrichment of its roster, G2 Esports has released a fun trailer entitled “The Topfather 2: Welcome to the Family”, which reinterprets the entry of new pro players into the team in “The Godfather” style.

As you may remember, a few days ago we had the opportunity to meet John Miedema of Lenovo at the Milan Games Week, who told us about the future of the company and made an appointment at CES for the next, important news to come.