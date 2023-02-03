Lenovo joins AVeran award-winning provider of intelligent technology solutions for video learning and collaboration, to bring to life a certified solution Microsoft Teams for hybrid meetings. Plug-and-play solution packages are offered to deliver global and seamless collaboration in any environment and in any situation. This hybrid solution includes the Lenovo ThinkSmart Core + Controllers and two video system options for different sized rooms: VB130 (for small rooms) and VC520 Pro2 (for medium-large rooms).

“The collaboration between AVer and Lenovo offers an unprecedented professional AV solution for enterprises. Microsoft’s certification of the package for MS Teams confirms its suitability to help businesses operate more efficiently by delivering enhanced hybrid meeting capabilities” he has declared Rene Buhay, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe.

Lenovo together with AVer: let’s discover the packages

AVer’s VB130 is a soundbar compact all-in-one 4K video camera with a wide-angle camera and an AI beamforming microphone system that offers the capabilities of Audio Tracking and Audio Fence and which guarantees an optimal experience for hybrid meetings in small spaces. The VC520 Pro2, on the other hand, is a professional conference system ideal for medium to large sized rooms. The solution is equipped with a 24x total zoom (12x optimal, with the addition of 2x digital)Of Advanced AVer SmartFramea single USB installation for audio and video, and an expandable hands-free solution.

This supports up to three speakerphones or one speakerphone plus four individual microphones. The VB130 and VC520 Pro2 allow integration of third party installations via VISCA over IP for easier control and advanced use using control panels or smart buttons. Not only that, why Lenovo ThinkSmart Core + Controllers seamlessly integrates with other AVer solutions, such as the VB342Pro camera and the PTC310UV2 Auto Trackingcurrently used in several universities and large auditoriums across Europe.

“We developed ThinkSmart Core as a modular meeting room kit to allow for flexibility and scalability and deliver high performance. Today’s increasingly international and connected world needs collaborative solutions that empower and inspire participants, wherever they are. Lenovo will continue to innovate to meet the growing demand for solutions for hybrid scenarios” commented Shannon MacKay, general manager of Worldwide Smart Collaboration Business at Lenovo.