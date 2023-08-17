Lenovo Group today announced first-quarter results, reporting Group revenue of $12.9 billion and net income of $191 million on a non-Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards basis. Revenue from the non-PC businesses accounted for 41% of Group revenue, with the services-led business posting strong growth and sustained profitability. In an official note commenting the results, we read: “The Group continues to take proactive actions to keep its expense/income (E/R) ratio resilient and promote sustainable profitability, also investing for growth and transformation. Remains committed to doubling investment in innovation over the medium term, including an additional $1 billion investment over three years to accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) for businesses around the world, especially AI devices, infrastructure AI and AI solutions”. Despite last quarter’s challenging market and unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, Lenovo sees signs of market stabilization and improvement, component prices have bottomed out, and believes that the client device market can recover and resume growth in the second half of this fiscal year. Lenovo President and CEO Yuanqing Yang said, “Last quarter, the global scenario presented challenges and the hardware-related business continued its adjustment phase, but we continued to execute on our strategy. . The service-based business has achieved strong growth and sustained profitability. Revenue from the group’s non-PC business further increased year-on-year, demonstrating the effectiveness of our diversified growth drivers, I remain cautiously optimistic about the recovery of our business in the coming quarters. As we continue to drive innovation and intelligent transformation, I am confident in the long-term profitability and sustainable growth into the future.”