Bernd Leno (Germany, March 4, 1992) received a strong boost of confidence when Arsenal transferred Emi Martínez to Aston Villa this summer. The Argentine had taken advantage of the German injury to show that he could discuss the position of number ‘1’ of the set gunner. However, from the club there were no doubts And I’m sure that after their performance against Liverpool this Thursday they congratulate themselves for it. The match would be decided in the penalty shootout, where Leno would put on the cape in sudden death stopping Harry Wilson’s pitch.

DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)



Further, During the 90 minutes it became a nightmare for Jurgen Klopp’s brand new signing: Diogo Jota. The Portuguese was the most prominent by the ‘red’ part, but his attempts were quenched by a Leno who proved to be in top form. From England they emphasize the inspiration of the German, one of the few positive notes from Arteta’s Arsenal on a night where, if not for their goalkeeper, they would have said goodbye to the League Cup. However, thanks to the German international he will face Guardiola’s City in the quarterfinals. “They have always supported me and shown that I am the main goalkeeper and that I will continue to be. My job is to prove it every week and today, I think I succeeded,” acknowledged a grateful Leno after the match.

Paper for Löw

Our protagonist is a regular with the German team since Joachim Löw made him debut in 2016 at the age of 24. At that time he stood out at Bayer Leverkusen, a previous step to Arsenal, where he would arrive in 2018, 25 million euros through. Despite having received the constant call from the coach, The tough competition has not allowed him to add more than six caps. The last, in the Switzerland-Germany (1-1) last month.

In that match, neither Manuel Neuer, nor Marc-André ter Stegen were called up. The first, resting after winning everything with Bayern, the second recovering from an injury that lasts over time. The debate about who should be Joachim Löw’s starting goalkeeper has been established on the international scene for some time, with cross statements between the protagonists included. Now, Bernd Leno must take advantage of the fact that traffic has been removed in the Emirates so that the debate is three-way. With performances like the one against Liverpool, Löw could have a third headache.