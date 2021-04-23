There will be no financial or federative sanction, for the moment, for the English clubs that founded the Super League, but go if it is having it on the outskirts of their stadiums. Over 1,000 gunnersFirecrackers included, greeted the team and owners at the Emirates to make clear to them the serious mistake they had made. As it usually happens in these situations, football took a back seat, and like Chelsea when their fans showed up outside Stamford Bridge, the game was blocked.

And, with him, Leno was also blocked, who, in an inexplicable maneuver, managed to get between his legs a harmless lateral center of Richarlison to immolate his own. Thanks to his gift, Everton, who did not deserve it, have a fight to enter one of the three UEFA competitions. Arsenal, for their part, already had very difficult to be in Europe next year via Premier, something that has not happened for 25 years, but Leno’s was one more example of the curse that accompanies him during the last seasons. As much as he kneaded the ball for much of the game and tried harder, with a penalty taken by the VAR included, the absences of Aubameyang, Lacazette or Odegaard weighed too much and the final lace came with the very serious mistake of his goalkeeper.