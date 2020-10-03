The singer Lenny Kravitz joins the trend of biographies and publishes a memoir on the 6th, Lenny Kravitz, Let role rules. In it, he is sincere about the first 25 years of his life, until he debuted in 1989 with an album that he baptized with the same title that he has now used for his book, where he does not talk about his time as a star but about the influences that inspired his hybrid music between soul and classic rock. The artist, winner of four consecutive Grammy Awards between 1999 and 2002, defines this period of his life as “a journey, full of adventures” in which he found himself and his voice. And he adds: “Through that experience, love was the force that opened the way and love became my message.”

In a chapter advanced by the magazine Rolling stone In September, Kravitz describes how discovering Led Zeppelin and marijuana on the same fateful day helped guide him on his musical path. “Hip-hop marked a cultural game changer, but my own personal game changer came down two tracks that collided in my freshman year of high school in Santa Monica. The combination of rock and roll and marijuana propelled me in a completely different direction, “he says in the book.

He tells how he discovered marijuana with two friends, Shannon Brock, “half black and half Jewish” like him, and Derek, “a half white and half Hawaiian boy”, who had a hippie father who frequented Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys. A boy who loved his mother. “My mother saw her sweet side. Mom saw the sweet side of everyone, “explains Kravitz, describing at the same time the feelings that her mother provoked. “I took a deep breath and exhaled. Shannon told me to take it longer. I did it. Just as he hit my head, Dereck slipped a cassette into his boombox and this time something changed, ”he says to describe his first experience with a joint. The music on the cassette was that of Led Zeppelin, whom he did not know, and according to his words the mixture of marijuana and the song Black dog, made him fly. “The sky opened. The world got bigger and more beautiful. I was screwed, ”the singer writes in his memoirs. And after recounting how he felt in that first experience, what matters is that on the same day he learned the ability to keep the marijuana smoke, and became a fan of drugs and Zeppelin from which he bought that same week. all the cassettes that existed on the market. “Marijuana and rock became my regular diet,” he says in the book.

From then on, the music, the sounds, haunted him. He says he listened to everyone: Hendrix, KISS, who loved him, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, the Eagles, Phoebe Snow … The goal was to hear rhythms. He also continued dating his friends, many of whom had hippie parents who had already openly smoked marijuana, even though they continued to do so in secret. At home it was not the same: “Most of my friends’ parents were in their thirties, unlike my mother, who was forty-six, and my father, fifty-one. In my house, dad ruled with an iron fist ”, he relates. In those of his friends there were no rules, there they could smoke marijuana, eat junk food, watch television for hours and listen to music at full speed. Everything was worth it and there Lenny found his place for a while.

In Prince he saw himself and in his mother he found refuge. Roxie Roker was, according to her son, “an actress and a seductive Caribbean American woman” who knew “every black artist and intellectual of the 1970s.” She describes Sky Kravitz, her father who was a television news producer, as “a self-confident Jew,” whose parents refused to attend her mother’s wedding and with whom Lenny had a difficult relationship.

In a part of the book Kravitz remembers that his father, who was quite a womanizer, even told him after deceiving his mother: “You will too.” He admits that those words affected him more than he thought then. Also that writing these memories has helped him to accept and forgive. He did it with his father. “We made peace before he died,” says the singer. “I love him but I held onto things that affected our relationship. By writing the book, I was able to eliminate those prejudices and I came to see him as a human being, ”he explains.

Kravitz affirms that he feels dual: “Black and white. Jew and Christian. From Manhattan and Brooklyn. Also from a mixed couple is Lisa Bonnet, whom she met backstage at a New Edition concert when she was already known as an actress in The Bill Cosby Show. It was she who paid him the recording demos that ended up getting him a contract and the singer says of her: “It was as if it were my female version.” In 1988 they had their daughter Zoë Kravitz, who is also an actress and whom her father claims is the most real person he knows. Zoe went to live with her at the age of 11 and together they toured the world following her tour and with teachers who continued to teach the girl. “I think that experience and her mother’s house where she got in touch with everything artistic gave her strength and knowledge. There is nothing we do not talk about among ourselves, although sometimes she tells me that I call her too much ”, he explained sarcastically in an interview with The New York Times.

After his divorce in 1991, the musician has known famous relationships with supermodel Kate Moss, pop stars Kylie Minogue and Natalie Imbruglia, singer Vanessa Paradis, model Adriana Lima or actress Nicole Kidman. But Lisa Bonet, her daughter and her ex-wife’s current husband, fellow actor Jason Momoa, form a family of friends that the musician is proud of. “People can’t believe how close Jason and I are, or how close I still am to my daughter’s mother. Obviously after the breakup it takes work, time, healing and reflection … But about Jason, literally when we met we thought, ‘Oh yeah, I love this guy.’ “He is relaxed, he is full of love and when I am with him I feel special,” he said in the same American publication.

The singer who remains in splendid shape at 56 years old practices a raw vegan diet. Try to eat all you can raw and, especially in summer, fruits and vegetables from your own farm. He also says there are times when he cuts everything that contains sugar, including fruit, from his diet and eats only vegetables, such as sauteed spinach or kale salad. “I am very careful with what I give to my body and how I take care of it,” he stated in the magazine Men’s Health. He adds exercise five or six days a week to his diet, often guided by the physical trainer who has been with him for years and who now teaches him through Zoom. Because Kravitz, since the COVID-19 began to spread through Europe, left his four-story house in the exclusive 16th district of Paris and went to live in a trailer on the beach of the island of Eleuthera, in the Bahamas, where later He bought a one-bedroom house that he shares with his street-collected dogs, Leroy and Jojo. “It is nice to realize what you do not need,” he reflects in the interviews he is giving on the occasion of the publication of his memoirs. “If I have to stay here another five months or five years, I’ll be fine.

The marijuana that he smoked at the rate of Bob Marley until he was 35 years old, is no longer a constant in his life. “I smoked from the time I woke up until I fell asleep. Then I had to quit smoking, and I did, ”he says now. This first book with the release of his first album, but Kravitz promises stronger emotions: “This book is about the journey to find my voice. The next one will be very difficult. Everything changed. They throw you on a world stage and everything you have access to drives you crazy ”.