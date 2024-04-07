DHe German professional cyclist Lennard Kämna has been transferred from the intensive care unit to the normal ward after his serious training accident in the hospital in Tenerife. His Bora-hansgrohe team announced this this Sunday. It was said that the recovery had developed positively in the last few days.

“Lennard has taken a huge step. The fact that he can now be transferred to the normal ward is very good news,” team boss Ralph Denk was quoted as saying. The 27-year-old's injuries were published for the first time. According to his team, Kämna suffered severe chest trauma in the crash with rib fractures and lung contusion.

Meanwhile, Kämna spoke up on Instagram and thanked him for the many messages he received in the past few days. “Your kindness and caring have meant the world to me during this difficult time,” wrote Kämna: “Rest assured that I will receive the best possible care and support for my recovery.” He concluded his post with the words: “I hope to be back soon to be back.”

According to his team, an oncoming vehicle on Tenerife took the right of way when the professional cyclist turned. The German was traveling with a training group at the time. No other drivers or carers were involved in the accident. Kämna had been preparing in the training camp for his start at the Giro d'Italia, which starts at the beginning of May. His participation in the Tour of Italy seems ruled out due to the serious injuries.