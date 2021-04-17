Lenin’s Mausoleum and the necropolis at the Kremlin wall resumed admission of visitors from Saturday, April 17. It is reported by TASS with reference to the Federal Security Service (FSO RF).

It is clarified that the preventive work, which began in March at these facilities, was completed, in connection with which residents of the capital and tourists can again visit the Mausoleum.

Also, the FSO noted that the admission of people will be carried out only with personal protective equipment and in compliance with anti-coronavirus measures.

Before preventive work, the Mausoleum was closed since November 17 last year due to the spread of coronavirus infection. Routine prevention is usually carried out every two years, but last year it also took place during the period when the mausoleum was closed due to the pandemic.

The mausoleum is traditionally open from 10:00 to 13:00 four times a week: on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The entrance to the museum is free.

On November 16, the FSO announced the termination of the passage of visitors to the Lenin Mausoleum and to the necropolis near the Kremlin wall on Red Square in Moscow due to the epidemiological situation.