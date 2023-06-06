He is Peruvian, his name is Lenin after the leader of the Russian Revolution, he sings in Quechua, the language of the Incas, and his physical appearance resembles the South Korean K-pop stars. In the being of Lenin Tamayo Pinares, the energies of three continents converge, although this singularity is not always embraced with respect on social networks, that world with which he maintains a love-hate relationship, but which, finally, has managed to make his performances and their music enter the eyes and ears of the public. With such an impact that they have decided to give him thousands of virtual hearts on Tik Tok, which is how support is measured in these times. He accumulates more than four million “likes” on his official account.

From a rooftop overlooking multiple unmarked walls of surrounding buildings, in the Comas district, north of Lima, Lenin talks about his project with the wisdom of a veteran: at 23, rather than obsessing over metrics, he they are concerned with cultivating a community of followers; his claim is not to achieve fame but to leave a legacy; but above all to be a source of inspiration and hope for those who have been discriminated against and still cannot find their way. “The artist not only sings or masters instruments, he has the power to move consciences. Even more so if you do it to claim your identity in an unequal and unfair country, ”he says as he runs his fingers through his straight hair.

This place, where four cats are taking a nap, has become Lenin’s new home. Almost three months ago he moved with three other musician friends to give life to his first album that he will call Amaru (snake). Two of them, Nael and Rutti, are at the moment, adjusting one of the songs in the recording room. A few steps away, recording everything from a tablet, is Yolanda Pinares, Lenin’s mother, a renowned folk singer whom the boy honors in each interview, saying that it is “her great school of hers” from him.

And he is right: before creating an Andean offshoot of South Korean K-pop, Lenin grew up behind the scenes. Yolanda breastfed him before leaving to sing. That early approach traced the future of him. Music has ever since been his lap and his oxygen. At home he was heard from the Alborada group to Mercedes Sosa, passing through the Kjarkas. To that base, Lenin would add over time the sound of his time: the opening of the anime (his favorite is Digimon), the melodic pop of Girls’ Generation, the worldwide phenomenon of BTS and lately the self-assurance of Rosalía. The result, dubbed Q-pop by netizens, is available just a few clicks away.

Lenin Tamayo in an image provided by the artist. Courtesy

Although he was born in Lima, Lenin never had to learn quechua It has been part of your existence. Yolanda, who was born in Cusco and lived for a long time in Abancay, has spoken to him since he was very young in the language of Tahuantinsuyo. It is one of the strongest bonds in her relationship: when they want to touch on a personal topic or even joke around, they do so in Quechua. The customs continued at school: in the lunch box they sent him cancha, beans or tarwi. All foods that sprout between the mountains and rivers of the Peruvian highlands.

That is why Lenin used to be laughed at. He does not usually fit in on the coast, and even more so in the capital, which preserves his Andinidad. Oh, whoever he rebels against the current. But Lenin had a second issue for which he was not well treated by his comrades: his physique. His lean face, strong jaw, sharp eyes, bushy eyebrows, and a pin-thin body. Curiously, the attributes for which he was rejected are those that now arouse sympathy in his public.

Since he won a contest at the Psychology faculty of his home of studies, the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, Lenin made the decision to dedicate himself fully to creating sounds. In fact, he considers that he pursues his career through his music. “Along with my first album I am preparing a thesis. I want to present her with the record,” he says, showing me his trailer from his tablet. He has six chapters in his investigation and two tentative names: “psychosocial exploration in contemporary Andean music as an agent of change and empowerment in the struggle of minorities” or, in any case, “Amarusound fusions for social transformation: a psychosocial analysis of the impact of Andean music on the collective consciousness”.

Amaru It will be an album with twelve unpublished songs, but they will divide it into three EPs of four songs. Each one will be anchored in a plane of Inca mythology: Kay Pacha (the world of the living), Uku Pacha (the world of the dead) and Hanan Pacha (the heavenly realm). Amaru It is a free adaptation of various Andean myths and legends. The musical background will have textures of zampoña, charango, pututos, chajchas and rain. The weight of the voice and the dance will fall on Lenin. You have to listen to him live, drawing the words in Quechua, and dancing like another South Korean wrapped in multicolored looms. Next week he will travel to Cusco with his team and the members of a film school to record the first video clips for the album.

Lenin is a self-managed artist in the midst of a precarious industry. He edited the first video clips of him -the first was tusurikusun (When I’m here) in January 2020-, she has designed her own choreographies and has also devised her wardrobe, which usually has patches and accessories from the mountains. She has performed in four cities in Peru: Cusco, Trujillo, Arequipa and Lima. But he longs to have concerts frequently and to be “a stage artist and not just a studio artist”, as his mother Yolanda, who gave birth to him at six months and four days, has advised him. The first three months of his life, he spent in the incubator. Whoever comes into this world weighing one kilo and 800 grams is someone who struggled to exist. But the battle for Lenin continues: to transcend in music and not be a bird of passage. He is winning: he is the maker of Q-pop.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe