The president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, declared this Thursday a state of exception due to public calamity in eight provinces of his country, before the increase in infections of coronavirus, in order to reduce the spread of the virus and its effects on the public health system.

In executive decree number 1,282, the president decreed a state of exception in Azuay, El Oro, Esmeraldas, Guayas, Loja, Manabí, Pichincha and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, which includes a curfew from April 2 to 9, from 20 to 5.

Ecuador added on the last day 1,633 new cases of covid-19 and accumulates 330,388 since there are records of the pandemic, while deaths from the disease are counted at 16,877, 30 more than on Wednesday, according to official data.

In recent weeks the country, where 17 million people reside, has been experiencing a peak of infections with averages that exceed a thousand, and the Andean province of Pichincha, whose capital is Quito, is the one with the highest incidence with 115,042 accumulated cases, followed by the coastal Guayas (Guayaquil), with 42,838.

The targeted state of exception lasts 30 days and is adopted after the National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) recommended measures to curb infections on Thursday, in light of the saturation in hospital capacity.

Lenín Moreno, president of Ecuador. Photo DPA

The curfew envisaged in the state of emergency includes the prohibition of driving on roads and public spaces in the aforementioned provinces, under the terms provided by the National COE, which may extend the measure based on the evolution of infections.

The decree also determines that the scope of the limitation of the exercise of the right to freedom of association and assembly will be carried out “solely for the purpose of avoiding meetings and crowds that cause accelerated contagion.”

For this reason, an official government statement requires, the holding of all events of influx and mass congregation in the eight provinces is prohibited.

in addition freedom of transit and mobility is restricted in the eight constituencies, With the exception of health personnel from the public and private network, emergency services and control, strategic sectors, exporter and its logistics chain, provision of basic services and waste collection, food suppliers, including its marketing and transportation.

Workers related to the medicine and health supplies industry, animal husbandry and care, of the media, distribution platforms, diplomats and international organizations accredited in the country and individuals in case of duly justified emergency, are also exempt from the restriction of mobility, among other activities.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Public Health is in charge of strengthening the actions and mechanisms for the attention of the sanitary emergency in those provinces, and the National Service of Risk and Emergency Management must coordinate the application of the measures in conjunction with Decentralized Autonomous Governments.

The National Police, the document reads, “will remain vigilant of public order and compliance with established restrictions and limitations,” while the Armed Forces will participate “in the restoration of public order in a complementary manner.”

Moreno decreed in March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic in the country, a state of exception that was extended several times until last September the Constitutional Court rejected its extension.

Likewise, last December it declared another similar measure aimed at restricting crowds during the Christmas period, which was also rejected by the high court, which considered it unconstitutional.

