Clèment Lenglet’s last game of the season (June 17, 1995) resulted in a photocopy of the Frenchman’s course. Very tender in Seferovic’s 0-1 in Bucharest, Didier Deschamps had to replace him at half-time to modify the system. Voluntarily or not, he also pointed him out as responsible for the bad first half of the French team and, above all, the goal of Switzerland, in which he was not able to hold the former forward of the Real after the center of Zuber.

Lenglet’s blacklist of mistakes this season is endless, although it has had peaks of disaster. The former Sevilla player began to lose confidence in himself in the Clásico in the first round, in the distant month of October. Then, he fell into the trap of Sergio Ramos and pulled his shirt. Faced with the naivety of the Beuvais player, the experience of the camero, who took a penalty that resulted in the key goal of 1-2. Weeks later, in Cádiz, Lenglet was involved in an absurd play in which a bad serve by Jordi Alba and a bad assignment from the French ended in a ridiculous clearance by Ter Stegen, which meant 2-1 for the yellow team.

Lenglet’s season was going downhill on the shoot. Three days after Carranza, Lenglet made a ridiculous hand in the last game of the group stage against Juventus. The referee, Tobias Stieler, was warned by the VAR, and Cristiano Ronaldo signed the 0-3 that made Barça second in the group for their worst goalaverage with the bianconeros, with the known consequences in the round of 16 draw.

Lenglet is reminded of two more big errors during the course. A ridiculous penalty in the last minute of the second-round league match against Cádiz, where he took his leg flying through the air and hit Rubén Sobrino. The 1-1 was a stick for a Barça that was coming up. In Paris, in the second leg against PSG, he was also awarded another VAR penalty for stepping on Icardi.

A year, finally, to forget about a player who had become famous during previous seasons for his balance and for a way of playing rigorously, but without fanfare, which conveyed stability in defenses. All those characteristics with which he arrived from Sevilla, and especially that room for improvement that he still had, have disappeared. At 26 years old, Lenglet has stagnated and it seems that he has diminished. It is a flan in most actions and, as in Seferovic’s this Monday, he has lost aggressiveness and conviction in what he does. Possibly, the worst that can be said about him is that he does not convey confidence in his teammates, and that fills the teams in which he plays with insecurities.

Undisputed for Koeman during the season due to Umtiti’s injuries, his dubious performance with France in the quarterfinals confirms that Barça has a hole in the left side of the center of the defense. These days, he tries to get rid of Umtiti. And Lenglet is already in trouble. The interest in Laporte could be more than justified but, surprisingly, Lenglet, with a contract until 2026, will continue. He has a month off to clear his head. Sportingly, he has had a year to forget.