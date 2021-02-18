In one of his usual reflections on the state of the Sports, Augusto Cesar Lendoiro has appreciated the recent changes in the club at the institutional level. Abanca has taken the reins and after becoming a majority shareholder last summer, the bank has relieved the board of directors led by Fernando Vidal to open a new stage led by Antonio Couceiro. Lendoiro praises the bravery of Juan Carlos Escotet, president of the entity, but he complains that he has not been consulted about the path that the blue and white club should take in the future.

The former sportsman president recalls that Depor is now under a single command: “(…) a new Council by cooptation, chaired by Antonio Couceiro, appointed exclusively by the majority shareholder, without going through the General Assembly, pretending to offer a deceptive bicephaly in the club, when the absolute leadership of the “single command” is undoubted. A “Sole command” certainly brave, because Juan Carlos Escotet appears before the sportsmen with bare chest, after abandoning two shields as valuable as that of Fernando Vázquez, charismatic coach of the club, and that of Fernando Vidal, president elected just a year ago in Assembly by thousands of shareholders “.

Of course, Lendoiro questions the relevance of the last debt capitalization: “It is possible that we spend our whole lives arguing whether it was worth betting on the economic tranquility for Deportivo that the agreement between Constantino Fernández and Abanca implied -which served to cover the rush of signing an agreement impossible to fulfill with the Treasury- in exchange for losing the property of 25,000 minority shareholders that made up our unparalleled “popular capitalism”, which had already suffered a severe setback and had been seriously damaged after the interesting capital increase in 2015 “.

Lendoiro and the “strange reasons” for not talking to Escotet

And he ends with his complaint for not having been consulted, not even having the possibility to speak with Escotet himself. Lendoiro states that he does not understand the reasons, but, in his farewell, Fernando Vidal already pointed out that in Abanca he did not like his relationship with Corcubión: “I would have liked to comment in person on these, and many other questions, with Juan Carlos Escotet -I’m sure the talk would be very enriching for both of you- but for strange reasons, which one does not understand, that is not possible, so I wish him, and the Council, every success. “