The most conservative investor who has not yet decided to invest in the Stock Market has a formula in fixed income with which to join the bank, one of the favorite sectors for this year thanks to the improvement in the business that the increases will entail of types. The current slowdown in the economy and the uncertainty about how far the rate hikes will reach do not yet encourage taking positions on the stock market, where many banks managed to score notable profits last year.

The sector will face the impact of the economic decline more forcefully in 2023, which will translate into higher defaults. But it has the best asset of all in its favor: the resounding rate hikes in the euro zone and the increase in business margin, which promises to more than offset the rise in delinquency. The results published this week by Sabadell, which is close to record profits and will increase the profit it distributes among its shareholders, are a clear example of the good moment that the sector is enjoying.

Banking starts 2023 with the wind in its favor and investors can take advantage of the good moment in the sector beyond the Stock Market. The year began with a flood of financial debt issuances with high profitability, perhaps not comparable to what can be achieved on the stock market, but undoubtedly superior to that of any savings product. Fixed income, traditionally considered a safe asset, demonstrated its darkest version in 2022 and left historic losses with the rise in interest rates. But looking ahead to 2023, it is the managers’ favorite asset, once the bonds have already discounted rate hikes to a large extent in their prices and also ensure much higher remuneration. In this context, debt issued by banks is the preferred bet for fixed income managers this year and Many firms start 2023 with an overweight in financial fixed income.

As explained by María Portillo and Rafael Seves, fixed income managers at Mutuactivos, “the rate rise scenario is very favorable for banks and the consequent increase in margins and the good capital situation will be more than enough to cushion the rise in delinquency derived from the economic slowdown”.

The manager of Mutua Madrileña has a specific fund for financial debt, the Mutuafondo Bonos Financieros, which lost 7% last year but has already gained 2.4% so far this year. One of its positions is the issuance of convertible contingent bonds –coconuts in financial jargon – which launched this month Ibercaja, with an annual coupon of 9.125%. This placement received a wave of requests that exceeded the amount awarded by more than nine times and exemplifies the attractiveness of bank debt at a time when, despite the slowdown, a worrying rise in defaults is not expected, let alone bankruptcies in the sector. In fact, in just over a week of trading, the issue has risen in value on the secondary market by almost 3%. “It is remote that entities like Cajamar or Ibercaja could go bankrupt,” says Rafael Valera, partner, CEO and manager of Buy & Hold.

Cajamar and Ibercaja bonds

This manager has in its portfolio Ibercaja’s coconuts at 9.125% and Cajamar’s subordinated debt at 11%. They are the most outstanding positions of the Buy & Hold Bonds fund, one hundred percent fixed income and which is pushing the maximum risk limit it assumes in its portfolio, with almost 25% in subordinated debt. This vehicle, which suffered a loss of 8.6% last year, starts 2023 with a profit of 3.2%. And the Buy & Hold Flexible, a mixed fund and in which the Cajamar issue has a weight of 9%, rents 8% so far this year. “This broadcast is like shooting set pieces. The bank is in a good moment, it will have more benefits due to the effect of the rate hike, ”he defends.

Valera clarifies that it would be wrong to propose bank debt as an alternative to the stock market since they are different investment profiles. Nor as an alternative to receiving a dividend. “The sensible thing to do is to compare the coupon with the return on equity and invest through funds,” he adds. Thus, the purchase of the aforementioned issues, usually reserved for institutional investors, requires a minimum investment of 100,000 euros. “The most practical and cheapest way to invest in bank debt is through investment funds”adds Cristina Gavín, debt manager at Ibercaja Gestión.

Like Valera, Gavín also overweights financial debt in his fixed income portfolio. “Banking has suffered a lot but now it is a very interesting sector with the rise in rates. We are very positive with large and solid banks, which will hardly be affected by delinquency ”, he adds. Ibercaja Gestión has just launched a new private fixed income fund, Ibercaja Renta Fija Horizonte 2025, with an unguaranteed return target of 3% APR and in which financial debt will have a prominent position.

Senior debt security

For Roberto Ruiz Scholtes, head of investment strategy at Singular Bank, bank debt is one of the clear bets this year in fixed income and a resounding alternative to deposits. “Senior debt offers a much higher return than bank deposits”, Explain. This type of debt, the one with the lowest credit risk within which banks issue to complete the regulatory buffers of bonds with the capacity to absorb losses, offers a remuneration of close to 4%, according to the index prepared by Bloomberg for European banks.

“The senior debt of European banks does not present any solvency problem. We expect an upward revision of the profits of financial institutions thanks to the interest rate hikes. Analysts have not yet included in their estimates all the positive impact of this and the fear of a rise in non-performing loans is exaggerated. There is a large volume of private savings due to the pandemic and a lot of publicly guaranteed credit,” says Ruiz Scholtes.

In Singular Bank, “more bondholders than shareholders” are declared for this year, although this maximum does not include the highest risk bank debt, the subordinated and the convertible contingent, despite their higher remuneration. “In this case, we prefer the shares of financial institutions, in which we see the greatest potential,” adds Ruiz Scholtes. The coconuts They are the bank debt asset that offers the highest remuneration, higher than 9% per year in the placements of Ibercaja and Sabadell seen in January, but also the one with the highest risk. Their profile is the most similar to that of a stock within the fixed income universe since, in the event of bankruptcy, they are the first asset with which to respond to absorb losses.

Coconuts are also perpetual bonds, so in theory there would be no time to recover the investment at maturity. Until last year, investors took for granted the early redemption of these titles and their replacement by a new issue, but the rate hikes put this mantra into question. Sabadell had to renounce this early amortization in the first window in which it had the opportunity to do so, but the good market moment at the beginning of the year and the favorable situation of the entity have allowed it to execute this amortization and launch a new placement of coconuts . Bank issues of this type of debt are even raising their price in the secondary market at the beginning of this year.

Ignacio Victoriano, fixed-income manager at Renta 4, anticipates an intense year in bank issuances, largely due to the brake that the rate hike brought in 2022 to some issuances. Compared to other sectors, banks must go to the capital market at the request of regulators, to meet the objectives they have set to have a cushion with which to absorb losses. Victoriano is also overweight banking in its fixed income portfolios. “The improvement in margins will continue and the banks already have good capital ratios. We like national champions”, he explains. Without the brilliance of the dividends or the stock market rises – of which Sabadell left a good example this week with its rise in the Stock Market – bank debt is also pointing towards gains this year.