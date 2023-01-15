North American newspaper lists 52 destinations around the world; London, England, appears in the 1st position

the american newspaper The New York Times elected the 52 best destinations to visit in 2023 and 2 of them are in Brazil. The Lençóis Maranhenses National Park appears in 11th position, while the city of Manaus, capital of Amazonas, is in 41st.

At the top 3 of ranking, are: London, England; Morioka, Japan; and Monument Valley, in the United States.

Among the 52, apart from the 2 Brazilian destinations, another 6 are in Latin America: Guadalajara, in Mexico, in 21st place; Cuba, in 27th; Boquete, Panama, in 30th; Cayos Cochinos, in Honduras, in 33rd; El Poblado and La Guajira, Colombia, ranked 37th and 46th respectively.

Read the full list:

1. London, England;

2. Morioka, Japan;

3. Monument Valley, United States;

4. Kilmartin Glen, Scotland;

5. Auckland, New Zealand;

6. Palm Springs, United States;

7. Kangaroo Island, Australia;

8. Vjosa River, Greece and Albania;

9. Accra, Ghana;

10. Tromso, Norway;

11. Lençóis Maranhenses, Brazil;

12. Bhutan, Asia;

13. Kerala, India;

14. Greenville, United States;

15. Tucson, United States;

16. Martinique, France;

17. Namib Desert, Africa;

18. Alaska Railroad, United States;

19. Fukuoka, Japan;

20. Flores, Indonesia;

21. Guadalajara, Mexico;

22. Tassili n’Ajjer, Algeria;

23. Kashetti, United States;

24. Nimes, France;

25. Ha Giang, Vietnam;

26. Salalah, Oman;

27. Cuba;

28. Odense, Denmark;

29. Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Australia;

30. Boquete, Panama;

31. Tarragona, Spain;

32. Charleston, United States;

33. Cayos Cochinos, Honduras;

34. Burgundy Beer Trail, France;

35. Istanbul, Turkey;

36. Taipei, Taiwan;

37. El Poblado, Colombia;

38. Lausanne, Switzerland;

39. Methana, Greece;

40. Louisville, United States;

41. Manaus, Brazil;

42. Vilnius, Lithuania;

43. Macon, United States;

44. Madrid, Spain;

45. Grand Junction, United States;

46. ​​La Guajira, Colombia;

47. Bergamo and Brescia, Italy;

48. American Prairie, United States;

49. Eastern Townships, Canada;

50. New Haven, United States;

51. Black Hills, United States; and

52. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

HIGHLIGHT IN BRAZIL

Lençóis Maranhenses



Vitor 1234/Wikimedia Commons – Aug-2008 Lencois Maranhenses National Park

“Dazzling white dunes and aquamarine pools in an out-of-this-world natural water park”, wrote journalist Shannon Sims.

The report describes Lençóis Maranhenses as a refuge, with little infrastructure, no cell phone signal and a lot of heat, with a landscape “mesmerizing“and of nature”wild”.

Manaus



Renato Vasconcelos/Wikimedia Commons – 10.Feb.2013 Tucupi (cassava root juice) stall at Manaus fair

“River-to-table cuisine and ancestral recipes in the heart of the Amazon”, wrote journalist Nicholas Gill.

In Manaus, the newspaper highlighted the cuisine, sold as “exotic” in Michelin-starred restaurants in São Paulo, but “A reality” in the capital of Amazonas. He cited local ingredients, such as lemongrass-flavored ants, tacacá, tucupi and fish.