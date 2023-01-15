North American newspaper lists 52 destinations around the world; London, England, appears in the 1st position
the american newspaper The New York Times elected the 52 best destinations to visit in 2023 and 2 of them are in Brazil. The Lençóis Maranhenses National Park appears in 11th position, while the city of Manaus, capital of Amazonas, is in 41st.
At the top 3 of ranking, are: London, England; Morioka, Japan; and Monument Valley, in the United States.
Among the 52, apart from the 2 Brazilian destinations, another 6 are in Latin America: Guadalajara, in Mexico, in 21st place; Cuba, in 27th; Boquete, Panama, in 30th; Cayos Cochinos, in Honduras, in 33rd; El Poblado and La Guajira, Colombia, ranked 37th and 46th respectively.
Read the full list:
1. London, England;
2. Morioka, Japan;
3. Monument Valley, United States;
4. Kilmartin Glen, Scotland;
5. Auckland, New Zealand;
6. Palm Springs, United States;
7. Kangaroo Island, Australia;
8. Vjosa River, Greece and Albania;
9. Accra, Ghana;
10. Tromso, Norway;
11. Lençóis Maranhenses, Brazil;
12. Bhutan, Asia;
13. Kerala, India;
14. Greenville, United States;
15. Tucson, United States;
16. Martinique, France;
17. Namib Desert, Africa;
18. Alaska Railroad, United States;
19. Fukuoka, Japan;
20. Flores, Indonesia;
21. Guadalajara, Mexico;
22. Tassili n’Ajjer, Algeria;
23. Kashetti, United States;
24. Nimes, France;
25. Ha Giang, Vietnam;
26. Salalah, Oman;
27. Cuba;
28. Odense, Denmark;
29. Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Australia;
30. Boquete, Panama;
31. Tarragona, Spain;
32. Charleston, United States;
33. Cayos Cochinos, Honduras;
34. Burgundy Beer Trail, France;
35. Istanbul, Turkey;
36. Taipei, Taiwan;
37. El Poblado, Colombia;
38. Lausanne, Switzerland;
39. Methana, Greece;
40. Louisville, United States;
41. Manaus, Brazil;
42. Vilnius, Lithuania;
43. Macon, United States;
44. Madrid, Spain;
45. Grand Junction, United States;
46. La Guajira, Colombia;
47. Bergamo and Brescia, Italy;
48. American Prairie, United States;
49. Eastern Townships, Canada;
50. New Haven, United States;
51. Black Hills, United States; and
52. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
HIGHLIGHT IN BRAZIL
Lençóis Maranhenses
“Dazzling white dunes and aquamarine pools in an out-of-this-world natural water park”, wrote journalist Shannon Sims.
The report describes Lençóis Maranhenses as a refuge, with little infrastructure, no cell phone signal and a lot of heat, with a landscape “mesmerizing“and of nature”wild”.
Manaus
“River-to-table cuisine and ancestral recipes in the heart of the Amazon”, wrote journalist Nicholas Gill.
In Manaus, the newspaper highlighted the cuisine, sold as “exotic” in Michelin-starred restaurants in São Paulo, but “A reality” in the capital of Amazonas. He cited local ingredients, such as lemongrass-flavored ants, tacacá, tucupi and fish.
