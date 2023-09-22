Home page World

Regensburg Oktoberfest waitress Lena shares her everyday life online and presented a clever supermarket trick after working at the Gäubodenfest.

Munich – She is one of the hundreds who work hard at Oktoberfest so that others can have fun (and of course to earn money themselves): Lena from Regensburg. She is one of the few who shares her everyday life as an Oktoberfest waitress on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram split. Lena published various clips in advance, including the sunrise on opening day.

Oktoberfest waitress Lena: “I’m really excited! Here’s to a peaceful Oktoberfest and a good time for all of us!”

Lena originally comes from the Straubing region, but studies in Regensburg and is 25 years old. At the Oktoberfest she works in the Schützen-Festzelt and can hardly wait for Saturday morning. “I’m so excited! Here’s to a peaceful Oktoberfest and a good time for all of us!” she shares tz.de with. Her followers can probably expect many more videos from her.

Lena on the left while serving at the Gäubodenfest – and after shopping at the supermarket. © Instagram/TikTok

Lena only worked at the Gäubodenfest in Straubing in August. Since then there has been a lot to see on TikTok. For example, she documented the laminating of her “cheat sheets” (this saves mental arithmetic when someone orders a larger number of measurements) or the escape from her shared apartment where Corona is rampant. She also treated herself to a wellness day before Oktoberfest after the dirndl was successfully fitted.

Oktoberfest waitress Lena shares supermarket trick after the Gäubodenfest

The folk festival waitress Lena has no problem making fun of herself. “Why is the old woman babbling so much nonsense,” she writes about a video of herself reporting from the car. “So friends, I have a life hack for you… bullshit,” she says at the beginning. She has a tip for a problem that many people are familiar with: When you stroll through the supermarket aisles hungry, you often buy too much unnecessary stuff.

“I’ve now returned to life and had to go shopping again,” she says in the clip, which was recorded between the Gäubodenfest and the Oktoberfest. “I have to say, yes, you should never go shopping hungry. But I have a hack: I then choose ONE thing that I can eat immediately in the car and then say to myself: Lena, you DON’T buy MORE than you need. No bullshit, nothing sweet, just what you need. And that one thing that you then eat in the car. It works.” She proudly swings her chocolate milk snack out of the refrigerator and takes a bite. “It’s cool. And now I have two left for home.”

A nice idea. But does it work? One user has his doubts. “I tried… it didn’t work. “I’m so fed up,” he writes in Bavarian. “Went to the Penny with my daughter… only pasta and Fanta… bill 90.45 worked out great,” says another comment. Another is a little rougher: “Shopping hungry is like flirting drunk, you come home with stuff you don’t need.” One person thinks these rewards are necessary: ​​“If you don’t buy anything sweet or junk, I don’t need to shop. You need the little treasures.”

