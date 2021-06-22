As of October 1, Pablo Lemus Navarro will govern the capital of Jalisco. Despite its demographic and economic decline, Guadalajara remains the political center. Guadalajara receives all the looks, the positive and the negative. He is at the center of the media hurricane and is the springboard to governor. Guadalajara is of such relevance that Ismael del Toro’s decision to decline his candidacy for reelection constituted a “butterfly effect” that changed the political future of Jalisco. Guadalajara is the jewel in the crown, despite the growth of Zapopan, Tlajomulco or Puerto Vallarta.

Lemus Navarro is in the process of preparing his work team. From the outset, the government of the mayor of Zapopan will be different from that of Del Toro. Not many names are expected to continue in decision-making positions and some – such as the changes in Public Works and Inspection and Surveillance – have already been announced. However, Lemus will have to do a political balancing act to have governance and not break with that car that can take him to Casa Jalisco.

At the beginning, a turn of the rudder will be in the security area. It is possible that the current Zapopan commissioner, Roberto Alarcón, will be appointed head of the Guadalajara corporation. In the event that Alarcón – who is in the retirement stage in federal instances – is not the designated one, a command element from Zapopan would arrive. Not military.

At the chief of staff, a name rings a bell: Bernardo Fernández, who was a member of Enrique Alfaro’s work team in the Guadalajara mayor’s office and coordinator of the campaign for governor in 2018. Bernardo Fernández has good communication with Lemus and with Guadalajara work teams. The governor’s henchman, too. It is no surprise to anyone that Pablo Lemus must negotiate if he wants to have a good relationship with the Guadalajara emecism and with the council of councilors. And, after all, Lemus arrived with only one building support: the receivership.

The Secretary of the City Council is where the debate is greatest. The strongest card is Ricardo Rodríguez, who adequately coordinated MC in the electoral process and was left out of Congress after his party took 16 districts through majority. Lemus and Rodríguez already agreed in 2015, when the latter was precisely Zapopan’s secretary. They did not have the best relationship in those yesterdays. Two other names are being considered. José Luis Tostado, currently legal advisor at Casa Jalisco, from Pablo Lemus’ direct team, and the interim mayor, Eduardo Lomelí. By the way, the citizen selection of the municipal comptroller would be maintained, a success of the Del Toro Government.

The orange victory in the intermediate election cleared the way to endorse the governorship in 2024. Pedro Kumamoto and Carlos Lomelí remained on the road. However, the battle for succession became internal to MC. The cabinet that Lemus draws up will be one of balances, we will not see a Coparmex-brand government, nor the transfer of the Zapopan administration to the capital. Lemus knows that he needs pottery and there will be no quick break – peace of mind for those who want a lawsuit.

Enrique Toussaint

@eftoussaint