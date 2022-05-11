Guadalajara Jalisco.- The mayors assured GuadalajaraPablo Lemus Navarro, and that of ZapopanJuan José Frangie, who A classic Guadalajara will be lived in Liguilla “safe and fraternal” next to be played, first leg at Akron and back at Jalisco.

During a press conference on the morning of May 10, 2022, the mayors as well as directors of the clubs Chivas and Atlas They assured that they already have new operatings to ensure that the Classic Tapatio from safe way for everyone.

To do this, they ensure that there will be a collaborative operation with 1,650 security elements in it Akron State where will the first leg take place next Thursday, May 12 at 9:05 p.m.

On the other hand, in the case of the second leg, security will be provided by 1,850 security elements in it Jalisco Stadium next Sunday May 15 at the same time as the first leg.

It was also ensured that a screen will be installed in the Historic Center of Guadalajara so that it can be seen by all the people of Guadalajara who wish to see it from that point.

For his part, the Sports Director of the Club Chivas, Ricardo Pelaezcommented that the only thing that is sought is that it be a football partyand said he was happy that the clubs are taken into account for these decisions.