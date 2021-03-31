Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Ramon Lemos, Technical Director of the National Jiu Jitsu National Team, stressed the importance of the players’ participation in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu Jitsu Championship, which is held on 2 and 3 April, in order to benefit from it in the collection of points that raise their ranking in the annual classification, which makes their participation in the Abu Dhabi World Championship For Professionals »April 6-9 is an ideal opportunity to see their latest levels, and be ready for the resumption of external engagements.

He added: The activity of jujitsu did not stop in the UAE during the crisis of the spread of the Corona pandemic, because our sport taught us challenge and patience. During the period of national sterilization, we were following the training of our players home “remotely” through various applications, and we were the first team in the world to set up a closed camp for about a month in Last May, we held a tournament at the end of the camp, with precautionary measures being applied strictly, and after that the camps and tournaments for the teams, clubs and all the game practitioners followed, and we never stopped, because our sport needs daily work, and we succeeded with will and determination, with courage and support of the Federation Board officials, on top of them. Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, First Vice President of the International Federation, who was following our work on a daily basis.

Ramon expressed his happiness at his presence in the country as the homeland of humanity, which provides support to everyone who lives on its land, noting the help and support he got during the period of his and his family’s infection with the Coronavirus from the devices in the country and the Jujitsu Federation, where comprehensive medical care was provided to them.