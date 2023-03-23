According to scientists, drinking this type of acidic drink between meals increases the risk of tooth decay. In the study published in the “British Dental Journal”, scientists analyzed the diet of 300 people with severe dental erosion.

According to the review, concentrated drinks, fruit teas, diet sodas, sugared juices and flavored waters are considered acidic drinks and can erode teeth. The risk of having damaged tooth enamel is even greater when the consumer spends “a long time drinking and savoring these drinks before swallowing them”, highlights the study.

On the other hand, the scientists responsible for the study say that sugar-free soft drinks are almost as erosive as those containing sugar. Vinegar and preserves can also aggravate tooth erosion.

“If you drink [ácidas] for long periods of time, for more than five minutes for example, or if you play with the fruit on your teeth before eating it, this can really deteriorate your teeth”, warns Saoirse O’Toole, from the Institute of Dental Medicine at King’s College, one of the authors.

“After eating an apple, try not to eat anything acidic at the end of the day”, he recommends. “If you’re going to have wine at night, don’t have fruit tea the next day. It’s just balancing the diet,” she says.

The researchers found that people who drank water with lemon slices or hot fruit tea between meals were 11 times more likely to have moderate or severe tooth erosion. However, that number was halved when drinks were consumed with meals.

According to Russ Ladwa, from the British Dental Association’s health and science committee, drinking acidic drinks with a meal minimizes damage because chewing food increases saliva production, which is alkaline and neutralizes acidity.

“We should promote the consumption of drinks without enjoying them for a long period, as if they were a shot, and thus limit soft drinks to meals”, he says.

Using straws in drinks can also prevent acid from coming into contact with your teeth. Ladwa also recommends drinking water and nutritious beverages like milk, as well as acid-neutralizing foods like cheese.

The study lists a set of acidic drinks – alcohol, fruit tea, flavored water, concentrated juices, diet sodas and sweetened drinks – and non-acidic drinks – water, tea, coffee, milk, sparkling water.