If there is something to recognize in Italian gastronomy, among many other things, it is the ability to create spectacular dishes with very few and simple ingredients. That they are simple does not mean –watch out ‘– that whatever is valid: low-quality ingredients will hardly result in a great deal. This lemon pasta recipe is an example of that elegant simplicity of Italian cuisine. If you close your eyes, the fragrance and flavor of this dish can take you to the Amalfi Coast or to a citrus garden, the kind that Helena Attlee perfectly describes in her book The country where the lemon tree grows.

Romanticisms aside, we have come to cook: what is important here? First, as we have already said, have quality ingredients whenever possible. Give importance to pasta, it is the base of the dish. Using a good one or a bad one will make a difference in taste and texture. For this recipe it is convenient to use a long type such as spaghetti, spaghettoni, tagliatelle, tagliolini, etc. because it will be better impregnated with the sauce. Second point to keep in mind: it is better to use lemons whose skin has not been treated, and if this is not possible, wash them thoroughly.

Third, coordinate the times well. You should have the ingredients prepared -that is, the mise en place- and the garlic sautéed in oil for when the pasta is ready. If the manufacturer indicates nine minutes, and you think it takes five to do the above, start after four minutes of cooking the pasta. Simple math to eat pasta al dente.

Difficulty

Zero lemon tree.

Ingredients

For 4 people

500 g of spaghetti or any long pasta

The zest of 2 lemons + a little more to decorate

The juice of 1 lemon

½ clove of garlic

40 g unsalted butter

A handful of chopped parsley (approximately 20 g) + a little extra to decorate

Extra virgin olive oil

Coarse salt

Fine salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Grated Parmesan to taste

Preparation

Bring water with coarse salt to a boil (calculate between 7 and 10 grams of salt for each liter of water). When it is boiling, put the pasta to cook and control the time. Meanwhile, heat one large enough to fit the pasta. Add a generous stream of olive oil. Thinly slice the garlic and sauté it in the pan until lightly browned. Once the pasta is ready, transfer it to the pan with some tongs. Also add 200 ml of cooking water. Add the lemon juice and zest, the butter and the chopped parsley. Move so that the pasta is well impregnated with the sauce. Correct the salt if necessary and add pepper. Taste before adding more salt, since the previously incorporated cooking water is already salty. Serve and finish with chopped parsley, lemon zest and grated Parmesan.

