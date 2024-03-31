Monday, April 1, 2024, 01:04











Ingredients: 12 medium mullet, 2 lemons, 2 bay leaves, 12 glass of white wine, olive oil, salt, black pepper, 4 cloves of garlic.

We ask the fishmonger to scale the fish and remove the insides. At home we put them in a baking dish, seasoned inside and out, with half slices of lemon between them and watered with a mixture of the juice of the other lemon and the white wine. We break the bay leaves on top. In a frying pan with two tablespoons of oil, sauté the sliced ​​garlic cloves and, before they turn brown, sprinkle the mullet with it. Baked at 200 degrees for 7 to eight minutes. Simple, spectacular and tasty dish.