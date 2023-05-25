Our fellow foodie Diego Domínguez Almudévar already said it in his article on how to make risotto: it is the easiest rice recipe to prepare. Once you understand and master the technique, it’s just a matter of changing the ingredients and sticking with them. This recipe, the lemon risotto –lemon risotto in Italian – it’s particularly easy, so if you’re at level one it’s perfect for practice, and if you’re already advanced, it’s ideal for making a risotto in no time.

Lemon risotto can be prepared simply with rice –Carnaroli, Arborio or another variety with similar characteristics–, vegetable or chicken broth, butter and lemon, from which the juice and peel are used (if you have access to lemons whose peel is not been treated, much better). You can also add a fried onion to give it more flavor, as is the case in this recipe, or add other ingredients such as cheese, mushrooms, artichokes, dried tomatoes, herbs, etc.

If you want to finish it with more color and even more aroma, you can prepare a green basil oil: blanch the basil leaves in boiling water for five or 10 seconds and quickly transfer them to a bowl with water and ice, crush them with a blender with olive oil. extra virgin olive oil, strain them through a very fine cloth or strainer and that’s it.

Difficulty : Primary school of risottos Ingredients For 2 persons 200g Carnaroli or Arborio rice

500 ml of chicken or vegetable broth (approximate amount)

½ onion

1 lemon

20g butter

Olive oil

Salt Instructions 1. Chop the onion into brunoise and fry in a pan with olive oil until translucent. Reserve. 2. Heat the broth in a saucepan and keep it on low heat while you start the risotto. 3. Heat a frying pan with a drizzle of olive oil over medium heat, add the rice and stir so that all the grains are impregnated. When the grains are no longer opaque and begin to be transparent -they should not be toasted-, lower the heat, add broth to cover the rice and stir two or three times. See also Trump: "US elections 2024 will be the final battle" 4. When part of the broth has been absorbed, add the sauce and more liquid. You can check if you have to add more broth by stirring the rice with a spoon: if you see that there is still liquid at the bottom, it doesn’t need it; if the spoon leaves a trace, then yes. 5. Add broth as many times as necessary, until the rice is almost cooked. At this point, turn off the heat and add the lemon juice and zest and butter. Stir vigorously until the butter has completely dissolved and the risotto is creamy (this is called “buttering”). 6. Serve hot and finish with some extra lemon zest.

