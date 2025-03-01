Both ginger and turmeric are two spices from the same family family, zingiberacee, and that have historically been used as herbal -based medicines. Its properties are related to the improvement of nausea and vomiting, the reduction of inflammation, stimulation of immunity and protection against chronic diseases.

For its part, the lemon is rich in antioxidants and when mixing with the other two foods, a mixture of flavors is created, perfect for protect the immune system and slightly reduce the typical diseases of this era of the year such as colds or flu. Consuming them will have more energy to start a busy day.

This recipe, based on ginger, turmeric and lemon, also has other ingredients black pepper or honey, Very healthy and nutritious foods. The elaboration is very simple and it is possible to keep them stored in the freezer to make use of them whenever you want. It will be enough to take out a cube, throw it into a glass and add hot water as if it were an infusion.

Lemon, ginger and turmeric drink | Istock

The step by step

Ingredients:

4 lemons

Half cup of ginger

2 tablespoons of turmeric

3 tablespoons of honey

Black pepper

Elaboration:

Carry All ingredients to the blender Until there is a homogeneous liquid mixture. Once ready use a strainer to pass the juice until completely liquid. Pass the juice to an ice cream That you can get into the freezer and use one every time you feel like a glass of this delicious juice.