Although in the manga and anime of Komi Can’t Communicate The one who captures the attention is Shouko Komi aka Komi san, who stands out in fan art and cosplay, there are others who stand out like her own mother. That is, we refer to Shuuko Komi.

She is someone very similar to her daughter but the first sign that reveals her identity is her hair. Unlike Komi san, she prefers to wear it short, and being next to each other highlights her height.

Shuuko is slightly shorter than her daughter; That and the youth that she appears causes some people to think that she is Komi’s sister and not her mother. Despite the resemblance between the two, there is a key difference and that is that she is much friendlier.

She is also outgoing and fun; her personality is completely opposite to her daughter’s. She doesn’t have the communication problems that poor Komi san suffers from.

In fact, what Komi san suffers comes more from his father, Masayoshi Komi, who is a man of very few words and who prefers to use signs to make himself understood.

As you can see the family of this silent girl is quite peculiar but that makes it very interesting. Although it’s not so common to see Shuuko Komi cosplay from time to time, he gets one but it’s easy to confuse him with Komi san.

Lemon Crush Cosplay and his recreation of Komi san’s mom

The cosplay that we bring you this time is a contribution from the cosplayer Lemon Crush Cosplay, with which she recreates the appearance of Komi san’s mother from Komi Can’t Communicate.

As you can see, she has short hair and the same hairstyle that Shuuko Komi uses. Likewise, she is dressed in a similar fashion as she appears in the manga and anime. Shuuko is a kind housewife who dedicates her time to her husband and her children.

That’s why he wears an apron and dresses simply. She is wearing a short-sleeved white blouse as well as blue pants. At least that’s how she appeared in more than one episode of Komi Can’t Communicate.

Making a cosplay of her is not very complicated to say. Apparently in the series she approves of the relationship between Komi san and Tadano kun. He even let him into her room with no problem.

In addition to Komi Can’t Communicate we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.