We all like to eat lemon in different ways. Lemonade is not only a heart’s heart, but without it, the taste of salad, sambar, khichdi etc. without lemon also seems incomplete. There are a lot of us who like to lick lemons by applying black salt and cumin powder. Come, know here how only lemon can save you from 5 dangerous diseases …

First thing will be about digestion

-We all have frequent digestion problems. But people who drink lemon juice in mild lukewarm water do not have to face such problems. Start the day with this water every morning.

-This drink works by removing all the toxins from your body. If you have trouble drinking only water and lemon then you can add black salt according to taste. This will increase the taste of this drink and your digestive system will also work properly.

Protects from cold

You may be surprised to know, but it is true that by regular squeezing lemon in lukewarm water, you do not have diseases related to common cold, cold, cough and throat. This is because the citric acid present in the lemon does not allow any type of infection to develop in your throat.

The right way to drink lemon in the morning

Prevent kidney stones

-If you eat two lemon juice mixed with lukewarm water every morning in the morning, then you do not have the problem of kidney stones. Because citric acid does not allow stones to flourish in the body.

– Lemon juice is so effective in stopping the stone because it does not give an opportunity to the stone cells to grow.



Protects from dry mouth

– Due to the problem of dehydration in the body, one has to face problems such as dry mouth repeatedly, thirst again and again, urinine watering. Lemon is an effective way to protect against all these conditions.

Prepare chaat of fruits and vegetables and squeeze lemon in it and eat it. Drink lemon regularly in the morning. Eat lemon by squeezing sprouts. You will get rid of both dehydration and dryness in your mouth.

Control mounting weight

– Increased obesity makes you a victim of many diseases. These include hypertension, heart stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. But regular intake of lemon keeps your weight under control.

