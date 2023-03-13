The multiplayer game Lemnis Gate will be closed in July 2023 and taken off digital stores starting April 2023. The announcement came via an official communication from the developers via Steam. However, they confirm that the console version will still allow local multiplayer to be played. The PC version, on the other hand, will no longer be executable.

The team wrote: “Alla Lemnis Gate community, we want to thank you all for your support of Lemnis Gate by joining us for many amazing rounds. We loved seeing your passion for the game, the mind-blowing strategies you’ve created, and the way you’ve embraced this innovative reimagining of the FPS genre. Lemnis Gate was an ambitious project that we had the privilege of realizing together, so it is with sadness that we share this news today.”

“From 11 April 2023, Lemnis Gate will no longer be for sale on all platforms. However, we will keep the multiplayer servers online so that all of you can continue to play the game until July 11, 2023, when they will be shut down. Console players will still be able to access local multiplayer and training modes, while PC players will not be able to play the game. We want to thank you once again for your support and for accompanying us on this journey.”

Lemnis Gate is one turn based shooter in which each player has 25 seconds to make his move. Once each player has completed their turn, the results are reported and the next 25 second round begins. Teams have five rounds to win each match.