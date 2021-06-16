We have been able to play Lemnis Gate, a first-person shooter game focused on the multiplayer experience that is the most curious. Its mix of turn-based hero shooter and strategy elements will not leave you indifferent and it will be one of those games that enchants many and leaves others cold. We tell you more in our impressions.

As the years go by, it gets harder and harder to be surprised for nothing, either in life in general and also within the video game world. However, there are some exceptions. This is the case of Lemnis Gate. This strategic turn-based FPS focused on multiplayer has seemed to me one of the most curious titles that I have been able to try in recent times.

Its plot context is that of a world in which time can be distorted and the different sides struggle to gain control of it. Under this premise, in its different game modes we have turns of 25 seconds to execute our actions in real time and, when it is the opponent’s turn, to monitor their movements from the air to study and stop them. The truth is that Lemnis Gate is a difficult game to explain in detail if it is not seen, and above all, if it is not played, but I will try in this text to be as orderly as possible so that it is clear to you, so let’s go with the heroes.

Lemnis Gate allows us to select from a total of seven characters. Each of them has their own ability and a distinctive weapon. These are not as deep in their development as what we can see in games like Overwatch, mainly because they are designed to act as a set and not as individualities. Each time we start a new turn, we select a hero that once used is no longer available for the rest of the game. For this reason, when choosing them, it is important to first draw up a plan about what we want to do, since it will not be the same to use a character that throws grenades, more suitable for rapid destruction of objectives, than another that places automatic turrets, more suitable for defense of specific areas.

A hero for every moment

It will be a game that requires time to master.We can opt for Kapitan, with his automatic rifle and fragmentation grenades; Toxin, who possesses a toxic cannon that launches poisonous projectiles and has the ability to teleport; Rush, with pistols in both hands and a powerful hovercraft that allows you to quickly stand anywhere; Striker, which has a very Destiny look in its design, has a sniper rifle and is capable of slowing down time for a short period; Deathblow, one of my favorites, it has a missile launcher and can place mines by approach; from Vendetta I have already spoken to you before, he is the one who puts the turrets and has a shotgun as his main weapon and, finally Karl, a robot that can create energy shields and has a continuous-firing laser weapon that, while it does not do much damage, has a range and precision to take into account.

The objectives that we have during the confrontations are quite simple, destroy or protect a series of objectives marked within the stage or transport some orbs to our portal to get points. There is not much else. The games opt for a hybrid scoring system in which two factors are fundamentally taken into account. If the main objective is achieved or not, which gives a complete point (if there are three beacons to destroy each beacon it would be a point) and, the quality of our actions during the game.

This is precisely where the heart of the matter lies, because in each of the five shifts we have at Lemnis Gate we are going to try to do everything we can during the 25 seconds we have. In the first bars of the game the approach is simple, try to meet the objectives quickly and effectively, squeezing the time to the maximum. The complication comes as the shifts go by, because the grace of Lemnis Gate is that our previous actions remain. In this way, when we start our second shift, we will see how what we did in the first one has been recorded.

What does this mean? Well, let’s see how the other hero we selected previously does exactly the same route, movements and attacks that we made in the previous round. It is not an eye hologram, it is the hero as is. Time is breaking and each time we launch into combat again we return to the starting point but adding new troops. This means that in each new round more and more characters are seen on the screen move and act, whether they are the rival’s or ours.

The strategy has much more weight than the shots

This is where the strategy comes in, and the moment when doubts arise. Am I trying to achieve an objective or do I choose to try to cut off the advance of enemy units whose route and movements I already know? Therein lies the crux of the matter at Lemnis Gate. At first it took me a bit to assimilate the concept, but at the end of the session I already started to see certain tactics more effective than others. It is going to be a game that requires time to master it, in a certain way and, simplifying it a lot, it is a kind of Connect 4 where we have to compensate by preventing the rival from fulfilling their objective and at the same time trying to achieve ours.

I need to play longer to know if this Lemnis GateThe games were very even since it is difficult to detach on the scoreboard. This is because although we can achieve a goal and score a point, at a given moment in any of the rounds the opponent can cut hero progress that he got it (by killing him or achieving the objective before) and that way the points go from one place to another without having a clear winner until the end of the game. Therefore, that quality of our actions that I was talking about before can be decisive when it comes to winning the game, since eliminating rival heroes, cutting off their routes or taking away already acquired objectives also scores, the problem is that this score is not viewable during gameplay, something that I hope they will fix for the final release of the game. I was able to try the following modes: one against one, two against two, either in turns with only one player per round or, a variant in which both teammates come out at the same time, my favorite without a doubt. It will also have a training field and qualifying and offline mode.

Visually, Lemnis Gate opts for a futuristic look. The stages are created from steel modules located in the middle of a natural space, something that has not convinced me too much. However, despite the input lag derived from remote play, the weapons feel quite good with the controller in hand, having tested it on its PS5 version.

I need to play more time to know if this Lemnis Gate and its proposal are attractive enough to be a success and I think that many players are not going to connect with their proposal, since at first it can be a bit complex to understand, but you never know. What I am sure of is that there will be no half measures, you will love it or hate it, but we will find out later.