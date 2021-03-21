Lemas is one of Atleti’s revelations. In recent matches, his leading role had been diluted by the appearance as the starter of João Felix. The Frenchman has not had it easy and, although he had many ballots to leave, the truth is that he knew how to turn the situation around. In this way, he returned to the goal path against Valladolid and against Cardassar in the Cup. In addition, he caused a clear penalty against Cádiz that Suárez scored.

Against Alavés and with the absence of João Everything indicates that he will regain ownership with Correa. Both understand each other very well and have a golden opportunity to hit the table and claim even more. Lemar returns with stripes and as an international, since he returned to a French list for the first time since November 2019.

Simeone has always defended him and seen him on the pitch when he was not so certified. Atleti struggles without the Frenchman on the field, but beyond the anecdote there is one last piece of information: He is one of the soccer players on the team that generates the most chances. This positive incentive is due to its enormous quality near the area where it develops indoor football.

A club player



Lemar has always made it clear that he wants to stay at Atleti and his wish has been fulfilled after much effort. The club has always trusted him, but many offers from other entities did lead to a dilemma about a possible sale in the summer markets. Now, Lemar has already convinced everyone. It started with Simeone and ended with the fans.