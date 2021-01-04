East Athletics wins and is the solo leader of The league. Those of Simeone they score points that may well be worth a championship. Within this exciting scenario, we must highlight the Suárez, João, Llorente, Correa and Carrasco, among others. But neither should we forget about a Lemar that has gone from less to more.

Simeone always trusted him and, after many opportunities, his level has been increased. He already has nine starts this season and his sweetest moment is in the last five games. Cardassar, Elche, Real Sociedad, Getafe and Alavés have suffered Lemar. The turning point was in the Copa del Rey. His goal gave him energy to boost his performance. Indeed, Lemar is beginning to show his best virtues.

Simeone supports him

“He plays very well, believe me. We don’t have footballers who have the driving and shooting that he has with his right foot. All the words vanish when we don’t see him so often, but hopefully we can give him the confidence he needs because he can do us a lot of good, “declared the coach a few weeks ago.

Competition in attack is maximum. The already outstanding Suárez, João, Llorente, Correa and Carrasco never make things easy. But within this high competition, the attacker has found his niche, at least for now.