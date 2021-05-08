SImeone had him in cotton throughout the week, with his sights on the game at the Camp Nou, but it was not enough. Thomas Lemar asked for the change in the 12th minute of the game against Barça when he felt a whiplash in his leg after a play with Pedri. It was immediate. Pain and leave. Saul took his place. Lemar had started the game very active. In fact, Atlético’s first chance was in his boot, in a low shot from the front that forced Ter Stegen to block in two halves.

Lemar was Atlético’s proper name in the session at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday, by not working with the rest of his teammates but with the two ‘headdresses’ Giménez and Lodi. From the club it was reported that it was a precaution, for distribution of loads, the cottons. On Thursday, the Frenchman exercised with the group and, in fact, was one of the eleven players chosen by Cholo to work on the strategy for the Camp Nou.

Lemar he missed the games against Betis, Eibar and Huesca due to muscular discomfort. He returned to Athletic and played against Elche, but resisted his injury as soon as Barça-Atlético started. Saúl, a footballer who had not entered into Cholo’s plans at the start, jumped into the game without warming up. Something that, in part, happened in 2014, that as soon as the game started, Simeone lost two players: Costa and Arda. On his last visit to the Camp Nou he was the author of Atlético’s goals, both from penalties.