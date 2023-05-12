Bezzecchi ‘captain’ Ducati on Friday at Le Mans

Marco Bezzecchi was the best Ducati rider at the end of Friday’s free practice of the French Grand Prix which saw Brad Binder’s KTM in the lead followed by Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia. The VR46 rider signed the third fastest time ahead of the Pramac duo with Jorge Martin ahead of the landlord Johann Zarco. Ninth time for Francesco Bagnaia and tenth for Alex Marquez, with Luca Marini who instead remained outside the top-10 and will have to gain access to Q2 tomorrow in Q1.

“I’m happy because in the end this morning I already felt good. Later in the afternoon a little better, I managed to improve 2-3 points where I was struggling a little while riding, the bike allowed me a little more and therefore I was faster, my pace was very good – the words of Marco Bezzecchi to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – later in the time attack I certainly could have done a little better, but in the end it was enough and I’m happy because the guys did well, let’s hope the weather will be good tomorrow. In the end, the goal is to try to be in the first two rows because it’s a different type of race from there anyway. Here, luckily, there’s a bit of space between the start and the first corner, so you can outline the situation a little more, but you have to try to start from the front. Are the KTMs the strongest? Now I still haven’t checked the paces, I’m certainly in an incredible state of shape, but we’re trying to break the f**k a bit”.

“The location really complicates things, tomorrow it will be difficult to have to go through Q1 and an uphill weekend is expected for us. I didn’t find rear grip with the time-tested tire and this forced me out of the top-10 by just a few. It won’t be easy, even the weather could complicate things further, but we know where to work to be able to be more incisive. Having no feeling at the rear, with the first touch of the gas I have no traction and the bike doesn’t turn as I would like. We continue to work for tomorrow”, the analysis of Luca Marinithe other side of the VR46 medal at the end of this Friday of free practice.

The program

Tomorrow the third free practice session is scheduled at 10:10, PL3 which will precede qualifying: off to Q1 at 10.50, battle of 12 in Q2 starting at 11.15. The Sprint will take place at 3 pm tomorrowWhile the canonical competition will be staged on Sunday at 2 pm. For all the appointments in the premier class, of course, you can find the written report on FormulaPassion with the exception of the Sunday morning warm-up which will see MotoGP teams and riders on the track for ten minutes from 09:45 to 09:55.