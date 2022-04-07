Forbes released this Wednesday (6) a ranking for 2021 of the greatest fortunes in the world: 2,668 people are billionaires. In Brazil, 62 people are among the richest on the planet, with bank accounts above 10 digits.

The richest man in Brazil remains Jorge Paulo Lemann, of 3G Capital and with equity stakes in Ab-InBev, Burger King, Kraft Heinz and others. Lemann has a fortune valued at $15.4 billion.

In second place is Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook, with a fortune valued at US$ 10.6 billion.

See the 10 richest in Brazil:

1 – Jorge Paulo Lemann: US$ 15.4 billion

2 – Eduardo Saverin: US$ 10.6 billion

3 – Marcel Herrmann Telles: $10.3 billion

4 – Jorge Moll Fiho: $9.8 billion

5 – Carlos Alberto Sicupira: US$ 8.5 billion

6 – Safra Brothers: US$ 7.7 billion

7 – Lucia Maggi: $6.9 billion

8 – Andre Esteves: $5.8 billion

9 – Alexandre Behring: $5.1 billion

10 – Luciano Hang: $4.8 billion

