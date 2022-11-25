A teacher who teaches within the walls of the juvenile detention center (JJI) in Lelystad fell victim to a sexual and violent crime this week. She was groped and abused. The victim has filed a report. A spokesman for the Custodial Institutions Agency only wants to confirm that there has been an incident in which one of the young people made a mistake. “It is appalling that this has happened.”

