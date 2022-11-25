A teacher who teaches within the walls of the juvenile detention center (JJI) in Lelystad fell victim to a sexual and violent crime this week. She was groped and abused. The victim has filed a report. A spokesman for the Custodial Institutions Agency only wants to confirm that there has been an incident in which one of the young people made a mistake. “It is appalling that this has happened.”
#Lelystad #juvenile #detention #teacher #groped #abused #suspect #moral #group
Inflate your tire while cycling, with this invention you can
Inflate your tire. While you just keep cycling. Or, if you drive through loose sand, prefer less hard tires without...
Leave a Reply