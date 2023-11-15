Home page politics Ukraine war

The Leleka LR (Long Range) is a newly developed drone from a Ukrainian-Czech joint production. It is intended to bring decisive advantages in the war against Russia.

Kiev – The Ukrainian-Czech company UAC has presented a new drone. The unmanned aerial vehicle is called Leleka LR and is a successor to the Leleka-100. The drone is produced in the Czech Republic Ukraine Flight training, testing and maintenance take place. This is reported by the Ukrainian platform Army of Drones on Telegram.

The Leleka LR is a reconnaissance drone, just like the Leleka-100. According to the manufacturer UAC, it is used for aerial reconnaissance, patrol and terrain mapping. They could also be used to transmit operational information and geographical coordinates in real time. In the Ukraine war it is intended to be used against Russia.

The new Leleka LR drone has a range of around 90 kilometers

According to the manufacturer, the Leleka LR weighs around 8.7 kilograms. It reaches an altitude of around 2,000 meters, can stay in the air for up to four hours and can reach destinations up to 90 kilometers away. The drone is capable of transporting a payload of around 600 grams.

In addition to the reconnaissance function, the new drone is intended to be used in combination with Ukrainian artillery systems and the HIMARS missile system can be used to mark targets with pinpoint accuracy. This is reported by the Ukrainian online portal Defense Express.

Leleka LR is resistant to electronic warfare

Thanks to modern technologies, the Leleka LR is, according to the organization Ukrainian World Congress resistant to enemy electronic warfare. The drone has a camera with two-axis stabilization and up to 25x zoom. Using an on-board computer, the drone can track moving objects fully automatically.

According to data from Ukrainian World Congress The drone has already been tested in the Ukrainian war zone. The Ukrainian army used the drone near Zaporizhia to precisely align artillery systems. The use of drones in the Ukraine war plays an important role on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

According to the manufacturer UAC, one advantage of the drone is that current drone pilots can learn to control the Leleka LR within two weeks, as the drone is based on the same system as its predecessor, the Leleka-100. The drones will be delivered within a month. (like)