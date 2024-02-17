Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/17/2024 – 22:01

Fluminense counted on the well-calibrated foot of striker Lelê to defeat Madureira 1-0, this Saturday afternoon (17) at Maracanã, to resume the lead in the Guanabara Cup of the Campeonato Carioca in the opening match of the 9th round of the 1st phase of the competition.

VEEEEEEEEEEENNNNNCEEEE THE FLUMINEEEENNNSE!

LELÊ SCORES ONE MORE AND FLU BEATS MADUREIRA IN CARIOCA!

THURSDAY HAS @ConmebolRecopa AGAINST LDU-EQU! pic.twitter.com/xwd0IcxqKX — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) February 17, 2024

With this triumph, Tricolor das Laranjeiras reached 21 points, opening a three-point advantage over vice-leader Flamengo. Tricolor Suburbano remained with 10 points, in 8th position, but could lose new positions in this round.

In a match in which they made use of an alternative team, Fluminense achieved victory thanks to striker Lelê's eye for goal, who came into action 15 minutes into the second half, when he only had the job of covering up full-back Diogo's low cross. Barbosa.

Grêmio scores

Grêmio also won to take the lead in a state championship. The team led by coach Renato Gaúcho thrashed Santa Cruz 6-2 to reach 20 points, one more than second-placed Internacional, who will face Novo Hamburgo next Sunday (18).

Grêmio won! #Guild 6×2 Santa Cruz

IT’S SO GOOD TO BE A GREMIST! Gustavo Nunes started it all by scoring his first for the professional, then Cristaldo, João Pedro, Pavon, JP Galvão and André closed the account. WHAT A GREAT GAME! #GRExFCS pic.twitter.com/HDURryqzhG — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) February 17, 2024

Classic tied

Saturday was a classic day in the Cearense Championship. Ceará and Fortaleza finished 3-3 and secured the lead in their respective groups with 11 points each. In the Clássico-Rei, Tinga, Kauan and Machuca were Leão's top scorers and Matheus Felipe, Aylon and Saulo Mineiro scored for Vozão.

END OF GAME AT ARENA VOZÃO! In a great game, Ceará draws with its rival 3-3. The black and white goals were scored by Matheus Felipe, Aylon and Saulo Mineiro. Felipe Santos / Ceará SC#FECxCSC – 3×3#CampeonatoCearense2024 #TodoMundoJogaTogether pic.twitter.com/AHlMI2ii8F — Ceará Sporting Club (@CearaSC) February 17, 2024

Victory of the Rooster

In Mineiro, Battaglia and Hulk scored to lead Atlético-MG to a 2-all victory over Itabirito at the Mané Garrincha stadium. With the triumph, Galo isolated itself at the top of Group B of the Campeonato Mineiro with 10 points.

⚫⚪ END OF GAME! GALO BEATS ITABIRITO, 2-0, HAS THE PASTA PARTY IN BRASILIA AND BRINGS THREE MORE POINTS FOR BH! ⚽ @RodriBattaglia It is @HulkPBOficial scored for Alvinegro#VamoGalo #IFCxCAM ️ pic.twitter.com/6whjlwBEgV — Atlético (@Atletico) February 17, 2024

São Paulo and Bragantino draw

São Paulo and Bragantino did not go beyond 2-2 at Morumbi. The result left both teams at the top of their respective brackets and a little closer to the quarterfinals of the Campeonato Paulista.