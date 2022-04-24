Once again, internet celebrity Lele Pons joins the body positive and removes the prejudices about his own body. Recently, Chayanne’s niece decided to show a photo of her body on social networks in which she shows the cellulite she has.

The 25-year-old took advantage of the great reach she has as a virtual influencer to destigmatize the parameters of beauty in bodies.

Lele Pons and her reflection on the acceptance of bodies

Through your account Instagramthe Venezuelan model shared with her 48 million followers a series of postcards in which she wears a swimsuit and shows her natural legs.

Likewise, the message that accompanied the snapshots was one of reflection and acceptance. “I show my cellulite, exposing myself! I have always been super insecure when it comes to my cellulite! I try to hide it as much as I can in the photos. But today I won’t! This is me naturally. Who cares if others judge… Accept yourself and have confidence”

Lele Pons puts prejudices aside and shows her natural body. Photo: Instagram

Lele Pons thanks fans for Guaynaa’s support after his accident

Eleonora Pons Maronese was seen with her boyfriend, Guaynaa, in a photograph that she posted on her Instagram on January 17. In said postcard, the singer thanked those who had dedicated words of solidarity to her boyfriend after the car accident he suffered in Los Angeles.

“Thank you for the nice messages. Guaynaa was the victim of a car accident. He is now in the process of recovery and will continue to be for the next few days. So blessed and lucky that nothing happened and he’s fine, ”Lele Pons wrote in the description of his publication.

The singer Guaynaa was discharged after being hospitalized and is recovering favorably. Photo: Lele Pons/Instagram

Lele Pons celebrates her first anniversary with Guaynaa

On December 15, 2021, the couple made up of Guaynaa and Lele Pons completed 12 months of relationship. For this reason, the influencer published a video that compiled her most emotional and memorable moments as a couple.

The video shared on Instagram was accompanied by a message to Guaynaa thanking him for giving him “the best year of his life.”