Alzheimer’s disease is one of the diseases that greatly affects human life, and puts enormous psychological pressure on those around the patient, who watch him gradually “leave” and his personality features disappear little by little.

What makes the matter more difficult is that science has not yet found an effective treatment for the disease, despite the strenuous efforts in this field, so the recent announcement of the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration for a new drug that would slow cognitive decline in the early stages of the disease, form A revolution in the world of medicine.

What you should know about the new medicine

The drug is called Lekembe. (Leqembi) Also known as locanimab (lecanemap) .

Licanimab is its active ingredient, and it is given to patients intravenously once every two weeks.

Preliminary data from the Liquimbe trial, published in September, showed the drug slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients by 27 percent over an 18-month period. .

The drug was developed by the Japanese company “Eisai” and the American “Biogen”.

How it works?

The drug targets deposits of the amyloid protein.

Amyloid plaques form around the neurons of Alzheimer’s patients, destroying them in the long run, causing memory loss.

Side effects

The US Food and Drug Administration revealed that there were negative “side effects” that appeared during the experiments.

The administration warned of abnormalities associated with amyloid, which may lead to temporary swelling in areas of the brain, which usually goes away with time.

The swelling may be accompanied by small spots of bleeding, in or on the surface of the brain.

Some people may experience symptoms such as headache, confusion, dizziness, change in vision, nausea, and seizures.

Intravenous reactions may also occur, with flu-like symptoms, nausea, vomiting, and changes in blood pressure.

Alzheimer’s patients and their doctors will have to decide whether these problems are worth enduring against the drug’s benefit, which could potentially amount to slowing the disease for months..

price

The company, Esay, said it priced its property at $26,500 a year.

Analysts from “Wall Street” had expected that the price of the property would be about $ 20,000 annually, while the analyst at “William Blair” company, Miles Minter, expected at the end of last year, a price closer to $ 28,000.

