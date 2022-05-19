Kerman Lejarraga and James Metclaf met the scale, ahead of the fight that will face them this Friday at the Bilbao Arena for the vacant Continental WBA super welterweight title, in a weigh-in that took place on the lawn of San Mamés. The Athletic stadium was the majestic setting for the presentation of the fight yesterday.

Lejarraga stopped the needle at 69,750 kilos and Metclaf at 69,850, in both cases below the limit of 154 pounds (69,853 kgs.) established for this division. The second was left naked to subtract those grams that were crucial and had to be covered with a cloth. The fight will be at the limit of ten rounds.

in the same ceremony Angel Moreno from Madrid (50,850 kilos) and Vila-real-based Extremaduran Jairo Noriega (50,650 kilos) were also weighed on the stage set up in the Cathedral. protagonists on the same evening of the fight for the EBU European flyweight championship.

The poster for the show organized by the promoter Matchroom, which will begin at 8:00 p.m., also highlights the fights between the Basque Jon Míguez and the English welterweight James Moorcroft, the super lightweight that will face Ricardo Urrutia and Saúl Luna .