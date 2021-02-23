Despite how complicated it is to make music in Peru, the well-known national singer and composer Leiva nothing stops him, since on December 26 he released a new song titled “In a corner”, With which it aims to conquer the competitive international market for the urban genre.

The video clip of this song can already be seen on the official channel of Leiva’s YouTube and currently has more than 26,000 views.

Followers of the artist have been pleased, as they congratulated him on his new production. “You have a good style”, “To hit it hard”, “It’s great”, “Good song”, “This flow will take you to another level”, “A lot of quality”, “Nothing stops you” were some of the comments that they made the Peruvian singer.

The sticky theme “In a corner”Was produced in Miami, at the Rich Music studios, which has among its list artists such as Justin Quiles, Sech, Natti Natasha, Farruko, Zion and Lennox, among others.

Likewise, Leiva He has very planned his next steps to make his music known abroad. He wants to work with renowned figures of the urban genre.

“Even in Peru there is no established market for the urban genre. I want to be the first Peruvian to collaborate with foreign artists who triumph worldwide. I am working very hard for that, since I was fifteen years old I have been dedicated to music and I try to ensure that my productions are of a level, that is why I constantly travel to Miami, in addition, I prepare myself to provide a good performance on stage “, said the young man in a statement.

