Leiva and Ovidi Tormo (singer and guitarist of Los Zigarros), in the cafeteria of the Reina Sofía Museum, in Madrid, on October 16. Samuel Sanchez

They met 12 years ago through a mutual friend, Carlos Tarque, vocalist of M-Clan. Tarque had become fond of a group with rock pride called Los Perros del Boogie and dragged his friends to their concerts. One day Leiva joined, and there began a friendship between him and Ovidi Tormo, voice and guitar of that group and today in Los Zigarros. Leiva has worked as producer and advisor of the new work of Los ZigarrosCliffs, the study room of the Valencian group. “He has managed to nuance our sound, sound more melodic, open the focus,” says Tormo (here is the album review). They are both 43 years old (Leiva was born in Madrid and Tormo in Valencia) and represent an important part of the history of the Rock And Roll Spanish in a line that, simplifying, could be this: Tequila, Platero y Tú, Pereza (Leiva’s ex-band) and Los Zigarros.

We met with them to talk about the supposed crisis of the style they practice, rock, in recent years without much presence in the most listened to lists.

Ask. How has rock become a minority style?

Ovidi Tormo. I have total faith in him Rock And Roll, because it’s my life and more and more people come to my concerts. I know that what I do is almost underground If you talk about mass culture, but I’m not sleeping under a bridge.

Leiva. At the moment when a band of Rock And Roll living with dignity means that there is an audience. I don’t think that rock is currently a minority style, but it is true that it is not modernizing like other genres are doing. We are doing something wrong so that young people do not look towards rock. That is a reality.

Ask. What is being done wrong?

Leiva. Rock is not working in an age group of 14 to 25 years. And that’s because there is a style, the urban one, that has swept the kids; right now it is your language.

Ovidi Tormo. I think there is going to be a renaissance of Rock And Roll sometime. Because there are a lot of kids playing. You go to YouTube and see kids playing amazingly.

Leiva (seated in the center), in the studio producing Los Zigarros. Ovidi Tormo is the first from the right. Roberto Cimiano

Ask. What is the reason for this disconnection between rock and young people?

Leiva. Rock is not modernizing like other styles are doing. To modernize it you must have a lot of talent and something very genuine to tell. And that’s difficult. Muse, Jack White have done it… But it’s not easy to give a twist to a genre that’s been around for 70 years. We have never wanted to sound different; What’s more, at the beginning we wanted to sound similar to the classics. But the truth is that rock is not what moves the young generations now and it is not what cool. When we were little, yes. Jim Morrison represented something incredible that Duki represents today. The rap spectrum is in unbeatable form. What rock meant before means rap now. The rap that is being made in Spain and Latin America is very good.

Ovidi Tormo. Are this new generation of rappers anti-establishment?

Leiva. Well, they say things. These are people who are not thinking about whether they offend any group. And that is what is needed.

Ovidi Tormo. The thing is that rockers are no longer countercultural, because society has gone where it has gone.

Ask. Why don’t Leiva and Los Zigarros connect with that young generation?

Leiva. At 25 years old, we gave a kamikaze message, which is what we had to do. But now it’s not our 15-year-old kids’ turn to talk. You have to accept it. It’s up to others, who hate to offend any group. And that’s what’s needed: voices that don’t mind making people uncomfortable. It makes me very proud to listen to these rappers. There is a level in Spain that fascinates you.

Ask. And you think: “I wish I said that…”

Leiva. I guess so. One protects oneself so as not to have a public ridicule.

Ovidi Tormo. Everything has an age. When I was 18 years old I listened to the Sex Pistols or Manolo Kabezabolo there was something in my head that is not there now. And it’s normal. Age makes you more reflective.

Leiva. But, be careful, there are still young people at our concerts. We still keep a kind of mission alive.

Ask. What seems clear is that the story of the Rock And Roll It has aged poorly: the party, the girls…

Ovidi Tormo. I think that they are indeed obsolete codes and many of them sexist. Now the world is at a different point. I now write differently.

Ask. Have you considered that when writing: can’t we write like before?

Leiva. I don’t think about it, it comes naturally. Rock has an absolutely sexist history. You must be a fool if you keep writing like that. The world has changed, fortunately. Speeches change, your vital needs change… Make an album now talking about groupies Has no sense.

DVD 1183 (10-16-23) Leiva and Ovidi Tormo, in the cafeteria of the Reina Sofía Museum, in Madrid. SAMUEL SANCHEZ Samuel Sanchez

Ask. Surely we are facing the first generation of young people who will not listen to the Beatles in their lives, and who don’t care.

Leiva. I think it’s okay. That is the behavior they should have: reject what their parents hear.

Ovidi Tormo. It’s a bit strange that we’re banging on about Beatles and Stones all the time. I think it’s good that young people are disruptive.

Leiva. It is very important not to be alarmed because Rosalía does not have musicians on stage. If you are alarmed by that you are out. They are different perspectives that have to do with the avant-garde, with today’s music… That’s fine. Everything that has to do with experimenting in music is very healthy.

Ask. What is the key moment in Spanish rock for Leiva and Los Zigarros, on an emotional level?

Ovidi Tormo. When I discovered Los Rodríguez with the album More words, less words. We have ended many nights playing songs by Los Rodríguez, sometimes with Ariel Rot.

Leiva. The Rodríguezes were fundamental for our generation: they had a unique way of saying things.

Ovidi Tormo. And they were also very fine at playing. It wasn’t a badass sound. As for rock in Spanish, it blew our minds.

Leiva. For me, Leño’s emergence was also fundamental. Three guys sounding like beasts. To us in the Alameda [Alameda de Osuna, periferia nordeste de Madrid, de donde es Leiva] It changed everything for us. It was a power of sound, talking about drugs…

Ovidi Tormo. Maybe it was like Nirvana for me.

Leiva. Surely.

Ask. Do you remember the first long conversation you had about an album or a group?

Leiva. It would surely be about Exile On Main Street, by the Rolling Stones. Although then we have had a pretty big connection with Tom Petty. And with George Harrison’s album, All Things Must Pass. I think that with all these conversations and all the parties at Tarque’s house, playing, I began to discover that Ovidi had musical interests beyond the rock of AC/DC. And that he was passionate about the sixties and seventies. I think Ovidi and I filled our school folders with the same photos.

Ovidi Tormo. For sure yes [risas].

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe