“I do not articulate or participate in national articulations”, said former governor of Rio Grande do Sul

The former governor of Rio Grande do Sul Eduardo Leite (PSDB-RS) said this Tuesday (May 24, 2022) see how “Natural” that your party forward the discussion on possible support for the senator and pre-candidate Simone Tebet (MDB). According to the gaucho, the PSDB needs to deepen the discussion with the MDB about the project for the October elections.

At the twitterLeite stated that his attention is focused on RS and reaffirmed that the “conduct of the national process” is in the hands of party leaders. “They will have my partnership for this, but I do not articulate or participate in national articulations”, he said.

Here is the publication:

On Monday (May 23, 2022), Leite praised the former governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) for withdrawing his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. He classified the attitude as a “gesture for the unification of the 3rd way”.

Doria beat Eduardo Leite in the party’s 2021 primaries. Even so, the name of the gaucho was under consideration to represent the PSBD in the race for the Plateau. Last week, Doria sent a letter to Bruno Araújo, asking for respect for the results of the previews, which cost an estimated R$12 million.

This week, Doria announced that she was withdrawing from dispute “with a wounded heart, but with a light soul”. Party leaders wanted his name removed from the race for the Plateau so that the acronym could support a single candidacy of the so-called 3rd way.

The PSDB is negotiating with the MDB and Cidadania the launch of a name to run for the Presidency of the Republic. Last Thursday (May 19), the subtitles said that “coming soon” will announce the name that will contest the elections.

