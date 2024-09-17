Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2024 – 14:39

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, stated that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed an agreement on Tuesday, the 17th, for the reconstruction of the state. According to the governor, the federal government will make R$6.5 billion available for works in Rio Grande do Sul.

“We can have debates, we can have disagreements, but there is fundamentally respect, loyalty and joint work in favor of the population,” said the Gaucho this afternoon, after meeting with Lula at the Planalto Palace.

The agreement signed is an interfederative cooperation that establishes joint work between the Union and the State. In addition, the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, signed an ordinance that creates a management council for flood control projects. There will be five members, according to Leite: three from Rio Grande do Sul and two from the federal government. According to the governor, the objective is to monitor the works and manage the release of funds, especially looking at flood control projects.

In addition to the agreement, the federal government said it will make available “at least” R$6.5 billion for a fund that will be created to finance flood control works, especially in the metropolitan region. “This is a significant amount of resources that will be made available by the federal government and executed by the state. So, we understand that it was important to have this shared responsibilities, where the state government manages and executes the works, but has this council, since the resources are federal resources provided to the state,” said the governor of Rio Grande do Sul.

“For us, it is also a way of ensuring this technical rapprochement between the ministries and our secretariats, so that we can overcome any bottlenecks and difficulties that arise along the way,” he added.

The governor was asked if there is a fear that the federal government will withdraw resources for Rio Grande do Sul due to the need for funds to combat the fires. According to him, the federal government announced the creation of a fund to allocate the resource. “What the federal government has announced is precisely the intention of being able to separate this resource and protect it for this purpose.”

“I understand that it is an appropriate, pertinent measure and that it should protect resources so that they can fulfill their functions without being disputed by other areas of the government,” he added.

Leite also stated that the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that he will vote on Wednesday, the 18th, on bill (PL) 3117/2024, which provides for exceptional measures for the acquisition of goods and the contracting of works and services, including engineering, intended to face impacts resulting from a state of public calamity.

“I spoke with the Chief of Staff, with Rui Costa, who took action, and spoke with President Lira, who made a commitment to put it to a vote tomorrow. For us, it is very important that this vote takes place, because this project has a special focus on contracts, regarding economic subsidies for financing that is so important for the reconstruction process. It is essential that this is voted on as soon as possible,” he assessed.