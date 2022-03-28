By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), announced on Monday that he will leave office without defining what his political future will be, but said he will remain in the PSDB.

“I comply with what the electoral legislation requires, I will resign to be able to act in this election that is decisive, critical for the country, helping to give full collaboration”, said Leite at a press conference at Palácio do Piratini, called to announce his decision.

Leite lost the PSDB primaries to the governor of São Paulo, João Doria. After that, the gaucho was invited by Gilberto Kassab, president of the PSD, to leave the PSDB and be a candidate for president, which he came to consider.

An internal movement in the PSDB, however, added to a concern about how his image would look, after having promised not to leave the party if he lost the primaries, made him change his mind.

Within the PSDB there is a promise that Leite may still be a candidate, for president or vice president. The agreement would come from a composition with other parties of the so-called third way, in the case of Doria, today with about 2% of voting intention in the polls and the second biggest rejection, after Jair Bolsonaro, for some reason, did not confirm his candidacy.

In the interview, Leite indicated these possibilities. When responding to Doria’s speech that not respecting the previews would be “a blow”, she said that she respects the previews, but the central issue is not the previews or personal projects.

“It is not an individual project, but many people believe that I should be in the lead”, he said, adding that “other political forces that were not consulted” at the time of the rally will work to find “a common path”.

“Of course I want to make a contribution as President of the Republic, but I do not make this personal aspiration a project that overlaps with Brazil,” he added.

Leite stressed that there are advanced conversations between União Brasil, MDB, PSDB, Cidadania and this could change the candidacies.

“There are new actors. The previews do not lose legitimacy, but they do not have exclusivity when other actors are consulted. The candidacy that best presents conditions is legitimate to talk about making gestures towards other people. There are other options in this group that is being formed”, defended Leite.

