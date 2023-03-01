Governor of Rio Grande do Sul says that speaking of Sandro Fantinel “does not represent the people” of the State

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), classified as “xenophobic and disgusting” the speech of the councilor of Caxias do Sul (RS) Sandro Fantinel (Patriota), who suggested to farmers that they hire Argentine workers, and no longer “those people upstairs”in reference to workers from Bahia.

“The xenophobic and disgusting speech of the Caxias councilor against the northeast does not represent the people of Rio Grande do Sul. We will not allow this hatred, intolerance and disrespect in politics and society. The gauchos are with open arms for everyone, always”, published Milk in your profile on twitter.

The head of the Gaucho Executive also said that he will seek Bahian authorities to monitor the unfolding of the case.

“We are going to seek authorities from the beloved state of Bahia so that they can visit us and follow the attitudes that we are already undertaking and to ally ourselves in other joint actions of our states to banish prejudice”, he said.

The Governor of Bahia, Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT), also spoke about the episode in a tone of repudiation and stated that “Determined the adoption of appropriate measures so that the councilor is held accountable for his speech”.

“It is inhuman, shameful and unacceptable to see that there are Brazilians capable of defending human cruelty. I determined, therefore, the adoption of appropriate measures so that the councilor is held accountable for his speech”, said Jerome.

the case

In a speech at the City Council of Caxias do Sul, Sandro Fantinel minimized the repercussions of an operation by the PRF (Federal Highway Police) which, since Wednesday (Feb 22), has rescued 206 workers in a situation similar to slavery in wineries in Bento Gonçalves (RS), 41 km from Caxias do Sul.

The councilor said that the events were “exaggerated and mediatic”.

“Farmers, Producers [rurais]agricultural companies that are currently accompanying me, I will give you some advice: do not hire those people from above”, he declared. He advised businessmen to hire Argentines, because, according to him, they are “clean, hardworking, correct, keep the hours and keep the house clean”.

Fantinel added that the “unique culture” from Bahia is “to live on the beach playing the drum.