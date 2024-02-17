Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/17/2024 – 19:09

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul Eduardo Leite ordered the opening of an inquiry into the Military Brigade of Rio Grande do Sul regarding an episode denounced as racism.

According to statements from witnesses on social media, police officers from the Military Brigade arrested a 40-year-old black man who had called the brigade himself, after receiving a threat of murder from a white man who was carrying a knife.

Related news:

According to a note from the governor on

State deputy Matheus Gomes (PSol) shared on your account the video of the black man's arrest, which took place in the Rio Branco neighborhood, approximately three kilometers from Palácio Piratini, the seat of the government of Rio Grande do Sul.

According to the parliamentarian's report, “the black man, attacked by the shirtless white man, reported the case to the police. But, in the midst of the situation, he was arrested for 'resistance' (…) It's absurd, but it's racism that still prevails in the Military Brigade!”

Neither the profile nor the corporation's website provide any information about the episode. On the 8th, “the student officers of the Military Brigade participated (…) in a lecture with the theme 'Structural Racism and the Importance of Racial Literacy for Public Security Institutions'”, informs the institution's websitet.