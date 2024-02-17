The victim was immobilized using force by the Military Brigade after reporting an attempted murder; attacker is a white man

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), ordered the opening of an investigation to investigate an approach by the Military Police this Saturday (17.Feb.2024). A black man was arrested by police officers in Porto Alegre, the state capital, after reporting an attempted murder. The attacker would be a white man. Videos published on social media show that the black man was detained with the use of force. “We determined via the internal affairs department of the Military Brigade to open an inquiry to immediately hear witnesses and investigate the circumstances of the incident, with the utmost speed”wrote Leite on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).