The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), took advantage of the singer Gilberto Gil’s concert in Porto Alegre on Saturday, 4th, to apologize for the offenses of a councilor from Bento Gonçalves to Bahians. Leite classified the episode as sad and highlighted that this type of positioning does not represent the people of Rio Grande do Sul.

“Rio Grande do Sul had a sad episode last week,” he said, as shown in a video posted on Instagram. “We are very sorry about this, and since you are a much more representative of Bahia, of Brazil as a whole, but the Bahian way that you are, I came here in your name to be able to apologize for this absurdity that he said and to point out that he does not represent the gaucho people.”

At the end of the conversation, the two embrace and Leite points out that the symbolic act represents an embrace from the gauchos to the Bahians.

In reference to the case of more than 200 workers rescued in a situation analogous to slavery in wineries in Bento Gonçalves, councilor Sandro Fantinel (Patriota) advised farmers, producers and entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector not to hire people from Bahia and defined them as “a people who lives on the beach playing the drum” and “used to carnival and parties”.

To the Estadão, the parliamentarian said he was misunderstood by the speech and said he apologized in plenary. Later, on social media, the politician said he was sorry and attributed the discriminatory speech to a “mental lapse”.

Leite had already commented on the case on Tuesday, 28, when he said that the “xenophobic and disgusting speech by the councilor of Caxias against the Northeast does not represent the people of Rio Grande do Sul”. “We will not allow this hatred, intolerance and disrespect in politics and society. The gauchos are with open arms for everyone, always, ”he wrote.