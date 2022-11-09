The governor-elect of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), met with the elected vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), in the late afternoon of this Wednesday (9.Nov.2022), in Brasília. The president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújoalso participated in the meeting.

The meeting was defined as a gesture of “approximation” by Milk. 🇧🇷Approach meeting. We talk about topics of interest to the States, such as ICMS and investments in federal works”, said to Power 360🇧🇷

🇧🇷Vice-President Alckmin signaled, and then I know it’s his background, a republican relationship in dealing with governors. And we make it clear that we have a firm commitment to the stability and governance of the country, but without the participation of positions”, said Araujo. According to him, the invitation to the conversation came from Alckmin.

To journalists, at the end of the meeting, Araújo also declared that the PSDB will not be part of the support base of the future Lula government. He was asked about the orientation of the toucans in a possible vote for the PEC fura-teto. He replied that there is a tendency to vote for the proposal, but that it is necessary to confirm with the bench.

In addition to Alckmin, Leite and Araújo, the current governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Ranolfo Vieira Júniorthe governor of Mato Grosso do Sul, Reinaldo Azambujaand the elected federal deputy Paulo Alexandre Barbosa🇧🇷

🇧🇷The moment and the historical circumstance that we are experiencing demand that we help the country to regain serenity”said Milk.

This was Alckmin’s first meeting with party presidents since the transitional government began. Alckmin, in the past, was president of the PSDB. In the campaign, he received support from several toucans.

CRITICAL SUPPORT

The PSDB, which in the past opposed the PT, defined that it will have a position of independence, giving critical support to the new government in a meeting held this Wednesday afternoon, also in Brasília. The governors, president and former presidents of the party participated.

🇧🇷This year’s election was plebiscitary. We decided for democracy, not an authoritarian project. Opposing now would be meaningless because the PSDB does not defend authoritarian regimes”, said the former governor of Alagoas Teotonio Vilela.

UNDER NEW DIRECTION

It was also defined that Eduardo Leite should assume the presidency of the party in 2023, when Araújo’s term ends. In addition, the other 2 governors-elect, Rachel Lyra (PE) and Eduardo Riedel (MS), will be part of the PSDB National Executive. Federal deputy Pedro Cunha Lima (PB), who reached the 2nd round for governor in Paraíba, but did not win, will also join the group.

The current president of the acronym, Bruno Araújo, the old Tucana guard and federal deputy Aécio Neves (MG) support Leite’s ascension to the command of the PSDB. 🇧🇷It is only natural that we pass the baton to the new generation. And we have a group of excellent heads, which are the governors-elect”, said former senator José Aníbal.