Former governor has 52% of the valid votes against 48% of the former minister

Real Time Big Data Survey conducted October 24-26, 2022 indicates a technical tie between Eduardo Leite (PSDB) and Onyx Lorenzoni (PL) in Rio Grande do Sul. The former governor of Rio Grande do Sul is numerically ahead with 52% of the valid votes. The former minister appears with 48%.

Read the votes:

Eduardo Leite (PSDB): 49%;

Onyx Lorenzoni (PL): 45%;

Blank/null: 3%;

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 3%.

The survey surveyed 1,000 people from October 25 to 26, 2022. The margin of error is 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number RS-06206/2022. The research was contracted by Rede Brasil for R$ 10,000.00. Here’s the intact (748 KB).

